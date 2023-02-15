Bryan A. Lee’s Newly Released "My Story" is a Powerful Story of One Man’s Experience with Overcoming Addiction
“My Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bryan A. Lee, is a concise and open look into the battle against addiction and how one man found comfort and strength through God.
Dayton, TN, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Story”: a thoughtful examination of the complexities of addiction. “My Story” is the creation of published author Bryan A. Lee.
Lee shares, “The country is presently in the midst of perhaps the greatest drug crisis it has ever experienced. Millions are addicted on illegal drugs and tens of thousands die every year from overdoses. I was one who was addicted in earlier years, in the 1980s. My story written by me, Bryan Lee, an ordinary person, not a writer. This is my first book and probably my last. It tells of one person caught up in the drug culture and how I was rescued. Hopefully, this will persuade some of those that go astray to seek help from their lord and master Jesus Christ. It works! He still saves!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bryan A. Lee’s new book is shared in hopes of reaching others facing similar battles.
Lee presents readers with a raw look into his experience with drug addiction and how, through faith, he was able to break the cycle and find sobriety.
Consumers can purchase “My Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lee shares, “The country is presently in the midst of perhaps the greatest drug crisis it has ever experienced. Millions are addicted on illegal drugs and tens of thousands die every year from overdoses. I was one who was addicted in earlier years, in the 1980s. My story written by me, Bryan Lee, an ordinary person, not a writer. This is my first book and probably my last. It tells of one person caught up in the drug culture and how I was rescued. Hopefully, this will persuade some of those that go astray to seek help from their lord and master Jesus Christ. It works! He still saves!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bryan A. Lee’s new book is shared in hopes of reaching others facing similar battles.
Lee presents readers with a raw look into his experience with drug addiction and how, through faith, he was able to break the cycle and find sobriety.
Consumers can purchase “My Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories