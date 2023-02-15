Kathy Renner’s Newly Released, "Why Is This So Hard? 7 Factors Affecting Your Personal Experience of Grief," is a Compassionate Discussion of the Complexities of Grief
“Why Is This So Hard? 7 Factors Affecting Your Personal Experience of Grief,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathy Renner, is a helpful resource for anyone navigating the loss of a loved one that shares a deep respect for the many variables that go into the grief process.
New York, NY, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Why Is This So Hard? 7 Factors Affecting Your Personal Experience of Grief”: a helpful and comforting message of compassion for anyone dealing with death. “Why Is This So Hard? 7 Factors Affecting Your Personal Experience of Grief” is the creation of published author Kathy Renner, a native of North Dakota who later moved to Minnesota where she serves her community as a nurse practitioner. She is the proud mother of three resilient daughters.
Renner shares, “We’ve all been told, ‘There’s no right or wrong way to grieve. It’s different for everybody.’ But my gosh, it is very hard! The bounty of well-intended comments that are meant to comfort can feel more like salt in a wound, invalidating your anguish. Does the help you seek still come in the ‘traditional form?’ Does it feel like a compassionate pat on the arm coupled with, ‘It will get better, I promise?’ Does it seem like the enlightened ones are giving you sugarcoated tips on what you should do to get through this? You want to know why this pain feels like the end of you. You want to know, ‘Why this is happening to me in this way?’ Oftentimes, understanding the nuances of your unique situation offers a distinctive form of comfort. Learning a little bit about yourself can set you on a path to healing. My hope and prayer are that you find some solace for your hurting heart and some answers as to why this is so hard.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Renner’s new book encourages self-awareness as a tool to overcoming a profound loss.
Renner shares in hopes of aiding others in their journey of healing through the complex and often overwhelming bereavement process.
Consumers can purchase “Why Is This So Hard? 7 Factors Affecting Your Personal Experience of Grief” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Is This So Hard? 7 Factors Affecting Your Personal Experience of Grief,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
