Author DM Gaither’s New Book, "McBeth: A Divine Operational Group Story," Follows the Exploits of the DOG Team as They Track Down Missing Team Members
Recent release “McBeth: A Divine Operational Group Story,” from Page Publishing author DM Gaither, is an action-packed title about the heroic DOG team, written on the heels of a thirty-year public service career.
Myrtle Beach, SC, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DM Gaither, whose stint as a private contractor was preceded by a healthy career as a police officer and a SWAT operator, has completed his new book, “McBeth: A Divine Operational Group Story”: a fascinating work that explores the intricacies of the relationships between governments and private contractors.
The team travels the world, uncovering multi-levels of double dealings and pipelines of human trafficking. Follow the team as they expose the dirty underworld of kidnapping and smuggling humans across the globe.
Gaither begins, “It’s that moment before you completely wake that anything is possible. Our minds will let us be anything, from rock stars to astronauts. Slowly reality starts to set in and bring us back to the real world. In McBeth’s case, it was the searing pain in her shoulder that brought her back from a field full of butterflies as a child that she used to run through.”
Published by Page Publishing, DM Gaither’s suspenseful tale invites readers to follow the team as they expose the dirty underworld of kidnapping and smuggling humans across the globe.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "McBeth: A Divine Operational Group Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
