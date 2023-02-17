Author Jodi Jeffer's New Audiobook, "Inside the White Picket Fence: A Memoir," is an Eye-Opening Account of What Can Occur Within the Home of a Seemingly Perfect Family
Recent audiobook release “Inside the White Picket Fence: A Memoir,” from Audiobook Network author Jodi Jeffer explores the consequences of untreated mental illness leading to disastrous unforeseen consequences. Jeffer shares her story and journey of healing to help listeners understand mental illness and the importance of healthy relationships in their lives.
New York, NY, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jodi Jeffer, who resides in the Midwest with her husband and three children and holds a BS degree in speech pathology and an MS in special education, has completed her new audiobook, “Inside the White Picket Fence: A Memoir”: a profound autobiography that details the trauma faced by the author while growing up in a home that held up a flawless facade to the world despite the troubles within.
“Growing up in the seventies, our family appeared perfect to the residents of our small community,” writes Jeffer. “We were the family others strove to emulate. My mother idolized Jacqueline Kennedy for her poise, beauty, and style. She was determined to have her Camelot on the North Dakota prairie. My father was an unwilling participant in her goal of perfection; the children were props in the setting she was determined to create. We were to look cute, behave, and stay out of her way. The need for perfection in my mother and undiagnosed mental illnesses in my parents infiltrated into all parts of our lives, unrecognized by all those around us and the disastrous consequences that would ensue.
“My four-decade journey, authentic and raw, is written to help chip away the stigma associated with mental illness in order to create the healthy relationships we all crave and need as humans.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jodi Jeffer’s new audiobook began as a coping tool for the author following her mother’s diagnosis with terminal illness. Finding comfort in sharing her story, Jeffer aims to help her listeners in breaking cycles of trauma and working towards healthy reciprocal relationships with those around them.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Inside the White Picket Fence: A Memoir,” by Jodi Jeffer, through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“Growing up in the seventies, our family appeared perfect to the residents of our small community,” writes Jeffer. “We were the family others strove to emulate. My mother idolized Jacqueline Kennedy for her poise, beauty, and style. She was determined to have her Camelot on the North Dakota prairie. My father was an unwilling participant in her goal of perfection; the children were props in the setting she was determined to create. We were to look cute, behave, and stay out of her way. The need for perfection in my mother and undiagnosed mental illnesses in my parents infiltrated into all parts of our lives, unrecognized by all those around us and the disastrous consequences that would ensue.
“My four-decade journey, authentic and raw, is written to help chip away the stigma associated with mental illness in order to create the healthy relationships we all crave and need as humans.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jodi Jeffer’s new audiobook began as a coping tool for the author following her mother’s diagnosis with terminal illness. Finding comfort in sharing her story, Jeffer aims to help her listeners in breaking cycles of trauma and working towards healthy reciprocal relationships with those around them.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Inside the White Picket Fence: A Memoir,” by Jodi Jeffer, through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories