The 2023 autoXreport Innovator Awards Honors Executives and Companies in Auto Tech
The 2023 autoXreport Innovator Awards honors 12 executives and 24 companies in automotive tech.
San Antonio, TX, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Compass Intelligence (compassintel.com) is proud to announce the award recipients of the 2023 autoXreport Innovator Awards. The 2023 autoXreport Innovator Awards honor the most innovative companies in autonomous, electric, fleets, and automotive tech across the globe. Nominations were received in January of 2023 and came in from editors, analysts, PR/marketing, executives, and industry influencers.
AutoXreport is also honoring twelve executives to watch with an announcement made in early February. Congratulations to those who made the 2023 autoXreport Executives to Watch List: Aicha Evans of Zoox, Ben Volkow of Otonomo, Cynthia Flanigan of Ford Motor Company, Kevin Clark of Aptiv, Kyle Vogt of Cruise, Lynn Longo of CARIAD, Nakul Duggal of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Amnon Shashua of Mobilieye, Stephen M. Rowley of Cox Automotive, Stephen Carvelli of Sonic Automotive & EchoPark, Vineeth Venkiteswaran of AWS, and Mark Haidar of Vinli.
They are proud to announce and honor The 2023 autoXreport Award Winners including:
EV Battery Innovator – Texas Instruments
Automotive Accelerator Innovator – OSF Digital
ADAS Innovator – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Driver Safety Innovator - Aptiv
Vehicle eCommerce Innovator – Cox Automotive
Infotainment Innovator - TomTom
Vehicle Data Analytics Innovator - Inseego
Car Sharing Innovator – MILES Mobility
Robotaxi Innovator - Motional
Aftermarket Vehicle Innovator - Spireon, a Solera company
EV Fleet Management Innovator - Geotab
Intelligent Transportation Innovator - Iteris
EV Charging Innovator - Electrify America
Smart Traffic Infrastructure Innovator – Hayden AI
Autonomous Shuttle Innovator - ZF
Autonomous Delivery Innovator - Starship Technologies
Mobility as a Service Innovator - Moovit
Autonomous Parking Innovator - Velodyne Lidar
Machine Vision Camera Innovator - STRADVISION
AI in Automotive Innovator - Phantom AI
Autonomous Fleet Innovator of the Year - Gatik
Electric Heavy Duty/Trucking Innovator of the Year - Outrider
Autonomous Trucking Innovator of the Year - Kodiak Robotics
Autonomous Vehicle Innovator of the Year - Mercedes-Benz
“The driver experience is at the core of innovation in the vehicle today and tech advancements are being driven by sensors, artificial intelligence, software, and new forms of computing technologies,” states founder of Compass Intelligence. “We are proud to honor executives and innovative companies in automotive tech as this year is expected to be a pivotal year of automotive advancement that will push the industry into the next wave of new driving experiences.”
CompassIntel announced a new research program called autoXreport in late 2022 to include a range of new services targeted around automotive innovation and tech advancements in electric and autonomous transportation, as well as fleet management. AutoXreport.com launched and includes market insights, industry trending, executives to watch, research reports, innovator awards, and industry feedback through survey and market research. Contact CompassIntel to sponsor the upcoming survey and companies may also contact us to schedule briefings, share your products/services, and explore opportunities for collaboration. To learn more, visit our site autoXreport.com to explore this inaugural awards program and follow us on twitter @autoXreport or @compassintel.
