Anaphora Literary Press Solves Six Ghostwriters Renaissance Publishing Monopoly Conspiracy

Anaphora Literary Press is excited to offer you the opportunity to review or write a story about the newly released final 6 volumes of the British Renaissance Re-Attribution and Modernization Series (BRRAM): https://anaphoraliterary.com/attribution; the website includes press coverage in papers such as the Times Record News, and Midwest Book reviews. Please email director@anaphoraliterary.com for free review copies of BRRAM. Faktorovich can also write a free original article about BRRAM.