Anaphora Literary Press Solves Six Ghostwriters Renaissance Publishing Monopoly Conspiracy
London, United Kingdom, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- British Renaissance Re-Attribution and Modernization Series Published.
Volumes 15-17 are from “Part II: Attribution Mysteries” of the series that provides evidence to re-attribute the “William Cavendish”-bylined Variety comedy to Benjamin Jonson, the “Samuel Brandon”-bylined Virtuous Octavia tragicomedy to Gabriel Harvey, and variedly-bylined (including pieces from “Shakespeare,” “Raleigh” and “Dyer”) verse in an anthology to William Byrd. And Volumes 18-20 are from “Part III: The Self-Attributed Texts of the Ghosts” that translates and introduces texts that prove these ghostwriters’ style or writerly patterns match those of the other bylines in their groups. Part III covers Richard Verstegan’s first Old English dictionary and Anglo-Saxon mythology-foundation, A Restitution for Decayed Intelligence in Antiquities (1605), Gabriel Harvey’s Latin (and now translated into English for the first time) satire about pseudonyms, Smith: Or, The Tears of the Muses (1578) and Josuah Sylvester’s first and only verse English translation of the Book of Job and the absurd fantasy Woodman’s Bear (1620). Each of these books is designed with questions for discussion, synopses, contextual introductions, and other components to assist teachers and casual readers.
This series is cataloged in the World Shakespeare Bibliography and in the Play Index (EBSCO). A few sections out of BRRAM have been published in scholarly journals. “Manipulation of Theatrical Audience-Size: Nonexistent Plays and Murderous Lenders” was published in Critical Survey, Issue 34.1, Spring 2022. “‘Michael Cavendish’s’ 14 Airs in Tablature to the Lute (1598)” was published in East-West Cultural Passage, Volume 22, Issue 2, December 2022. The Journal of Information Ethics published two articles on Faktorovich’s re-attribution method: “Publishers and Hack Writers: Signs of Collaborative Writing in the ‘Defoe’ Canon” (Fall 2020) and “Falsifications and Fabrications in the Standard Computational-Linguistics Authorial-Attribution Methods: A Comparison of the Methodology in ‘Unmasking’ with the 28-Tests” (Spring 2022). BRRAM is also mentioned on Wikipedia and there have been over 1,741 comments about it on LibraryThing. The computational data, handwriting comparisons across bylines, diagrams and other content to assist further research is publicly accessible at: https://github.com/faktorovich/Attribution. The individual newly-released BRRAM volumes are described below.
Benjamin Jonson’s The Variety (1649): Volumes 15: Softcover: 224pp, 6X9”, $22: 979-8-375805-12-2; Hardcover: $27: 979-8-375806-34-1; Kindle: $9.99; Overdrive EBook: 978-1-68114-571-6; LCCN: 2023932017; Nonfiction—Drama—European—English, Irish, Scottish, Welsh. Release: February 8, 2023. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BV1DDSKW
A fragmentary comedy about the corruption of the judicial and monarchical systems in charge of granting aristocratic titles based on appearance instead of merit.
Gabriel Harvey’s The Tragicomedy of the Virtuous Octavia (1598): Volume 16: Softcover: 250pp, 6X9”, $23: 979-8-375807-88-1; Hardcover: $28: 979-8-375808-09-3; Kindle: $9.99; Overdrive EBook: 978-1-68114-572-3; LCCN: 2023932029; Nonfiction—Drama—European—English, Irish, Scottish, Welsh. Release: February 8, 2023. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BV2RRKG7
The first English self-labeled “tragicomedy” about Octavia’s failed attempts to win back her inconstant husband, Antony, from his Egyptian lover, Cleopatra, and to prevent her brother, Octavius, from waging retaliatory war on Antony and Cleopatra.
A Comparative Study of Byrd Songs: Volume 17: Softcover: $27, 380pp, 7X10”: 979-8-375810-38-6; Hardcover: $32: 979-8-375810-63-8; Kindle: $9.99; Overdrive EBook: 978-1-68114-573-0; LCCN: 2023932225; Literary Collections—European—English, Irish, Scottish, Welsh. Release: February 8, 2023. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BV1KB38Q
A comparative anthology of all of the variedly-bylined texts in William Byrd’s linguistic-group, with scholarly introductions that solve previously impenetrable literary mysteries.
Richard Verstegan’s A Restitution for Decayed Intelligence in Antiquities (1605): Volume 18: Softcover: 506pp, 7X10, $31: 979-8-375813-50-9; Hardcover: $36: 979-8-375814-03-2; Kindle: $9.99; Overdrive EBook: 978-1-68114-574-7; LCCN: 2023932018; Nonfiction—History—Europe—Great Britain. Release: February 8, 2023. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BV3VB35X
The launch of Britain’s “Anglo-Saxon” origin-myth and the first Old English etymological dictionary.
Gabriel Harvey’s Smith: Or, The Tears of the Muses (1578): Volume 19: Softcover: 250pp, 7X10”, $24: 979-8-375816-71-5; Hardcover: $29: 979-8-375817-17-0; Kindle: $9.99; Overdrive EBook: 978-1-68114-575-4; LCCN: 2023932026; Nonfiction—Biography & Autobiography—Criminals & Outlaws. Release: February 8, 2023. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BV1DDMNN
A poetic satire of ghostwriters being hired to write puffery of and by patrons and sponsors, who pay to gain immortal fame for being “great”, while failing to perform any work to deserve any praise.
Josuah Sylvester’s Job Triumphant in His Trial and The Woodman’s Bear (1620): Volume 20: Softcover: 202pp, 6X9”, $22: 979-8-375822-54-9; Hardcover: $27: 979-8-375822-67-9; Kindle: $9.99; Overdrive EBook: 978-1-68114-576-1; LCCN: 2023932025; Nonfiction—Bibles—Other Translations—Text. Release: February 10, 2023. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVCXJHFH
The first verse English translation of the Book of Job, and a fantasy epic poem about the woeful love between the Woodman and the Bear.
Anna Faktorovich
470-289-6395
https://anaphoraliterary.com/attribution
Facebook: anna.faktorovich
Linkedin: pub/anna-faktorovich/2b/381/606
Twitter: AnnaFaktorovich
Categories