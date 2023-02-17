Author Georgia Dean Stones's New Audiobook "Life Lessons in the Key of Life" is a Collection of Profound Poems That Reflect Upon the Author's Experiences Throughout Life
Recent audiobook release “Life Lessons in the Key of Life,” from Audiobook Network author Georgia Dean Stones, is a fascinating series of poems that range from sincere to humorous that explore the many situations and circumstances that have deeply influenced the author's life. Stones takes listeners on a marvelous journey to reveal her true self and his thoughts on the world around her.
Baltimore, MD, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Georgia Dean Stones, a mother of four and resident of Baltimore, Maryland, who majored in English and drama while attending college, has completed her new audiobook, “Life Lessons in the Key of Life”: a poignant and moving assortment of poems and ruminations that discuss what in life has shaped the author and her views on the modern human condition.
Stones shares, “‘Life Lessons in the Key of Life’ can be summarized by the following:
1. It takes all kinds of people to make a world.
2. The good, bad, and ugly consequences one goes through and deals with on a daily basis.
3. Sometimes laughter and tragedy go hand in hand.
4. A tribute to all of those “heroes” who risk life and limb everyday to keep us safe.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Georgia Dean Stones’s new audiobook paints a beautiful tapestry of the world through the author’s eyes, providing inspiration and encouragement to listeners of all backgrounds. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, “Life Lessons in the Key of Life” is the perfect audiobook for avid modern poetry fans, holding wisdom and knowledge from the author’s experiences to help one grow and learn.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Life Lessons in the Key of Life” by Georgia Dean Stones through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
