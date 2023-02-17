Author Chris G. Weisling's New Audiobook, "Journeys of Faith: A Family Saga: Book 1," Tells of a Small Colony's Unwavering Faith Despite the Struggles of the New World

Recent audiobook release “Journeys of Faith: A Family Saga: Book 1,” from Audiobook Network author Chris G. Weisling, follows a community of Puritans in the Massachusetts Bay Colony, who soon discover the new challenges that await them in their new lives. Remaining strong through each struggle, the colony discovers the blessings to be had so long as they remain resolute in their faith in the Lord.