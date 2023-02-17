Author Chris G. Weisling's New Audiobook, "Journeys of Faith: A Family Saga: Book 1," Tells of a Small Colony's Unwavering Faith Despite the Struggles of the New World
Recent audiobook release “Journeys of Faith: A Family Saga: Book 1,” from Audiobook Network author Chris G. Weisling, follows a community of Puritans in the Massachusetts Bay Colony, who soon discover the new challenges that await them in their new lives. Remaining strong through each struggle, the colony discovers the blessings to be had so long as they remain resolute in their faith in the Lord.
Saint David, AZ, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chris G. Weisling, who holds a Master of Education degree from Arizona State University and Juris Doctor degree from Ohio Northern University College of Law, has served as a law enforcement officer and educator, and currently works in public mental health in quality management as a compliance and privacy officer for an integrated healthcare company in Southern Arizona, has completed his new audiobook, “Journeys of Faith: A Family Saga: Book 1”: a stirring tale that revolves around a settlement of English immigrants who remain faithful to serving their Lord and each other as they stand together through the new world’s most difficult challenges.
“It is May 1634 when Jonathan and Elizabeth Pratt arrive in the Massachusetts Bay Colony from England,” writes Weisling. “They are unaware of the beauty and dangers that they will encounter in this wilderness as they embark on their journey of faith. As they establish a home and family in this new world, they and their companions will experience loss, tragedy, and death. They will also experience joy, love, and renewal as they serve one another in the compassion, love, and charity of the pure love of Jesus Christ.
“They will learn that family can include much more than blood relations as they band together with others in their community of saints to face the challenges of life in the wilderness. They learn that when they are in the service of their fellow men and women, they are in the service of God. They also learn that as they do their best to keep the commandments and live the Gospel, they prosper in this land that is choice above all other lands. In doing so, they plant the seeds of what will become this great country of the United States of America.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Chris G. Weisling’s new audiobook reveals how America’s first settlers stayed true to their faith, instilling ideals and values that would continue on to permeate the United States to this very day.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Journeys of Faith: A Family Saga: Book 1” by Chris G. Weisling through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
