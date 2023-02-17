Authors Milton Seligman and Fernando Mello, Organizers’ New Book, "Lobbying Uncovered: Corruption, Democracy, and Public Policy in Brazil," Explores Quality Control
Recent release “Lobbying Uncovered: Corruption, Democracy, and Public Policy in Brazil,” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Milton Seligman and Fernando Mello, organizers, is an informative work that discusses the effectiveness of prediction tools.
New York, NY, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Authors Milton Seligman and Fernando Mello, organizers, have completed their new book, “Lobbying Uncovered: Corruption, Democracy, and Public Policy in Brazil”: an insightful nonfiction work that focuses on the state of the government in Brazil.
The book “Lobbying Uncovered - corruption, democracy and public policy in Brazil” looks into the effects of lobbying and corruption on the public policy processes in Brazil. It investigates how public policy is shaped when powerful actors with their own interests are involved. It looks at the motivations and strategies of those that go lobbying and beyond to show the public policy making process in Brazil. It examines the role of politicians, civil servants, businessmen and lobbyists in the policy making process, and how it can be affected by corruption. The book aims to equip readers with the essential facts to understand the dynamics of politics, public policy and lobbying in Brazil.
An electrical engineer, author Milton Seligman is a graduate of the Federal University of Santa Maria, in Rio Grande, do Sul State, in 1974. In the public sector, he held positions in the administrations of Presidents José Sarney and Fernando Henrique Cardoso. During the Sarney administration, he was legislative affairs advisor at the Ministry of Agriculture and chief of staff for the minister of science and technology. In the Fernando Henrique Cardoso administration, he served, in succession, as executive secretary and minister of Justice; president of INCRA (National Institute for Settlement and Agrarian Reform); executive secretary of the Community Solidarity Program; and executive secretary of the Ministry of Development, Industry, and Foreign Trade. He was the project director for the NGO Inter Press Service, an international news agency based in Rome, Italy. His private sector positions included vice president for corporate relations at the multinational beverage firm Ambev and director of beverage industry trade associations. Seligman is now a professor at the Insper business school, where he coordinates the Management and Public Policy Curriculum Program. He is a Global Fellow of the Brazil Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, in Washington, D.C.
A partner of the JOTA legal news portal, author Fernando Mello has previously written for Brazilian weekly news magazine “Veja,” and newspapers “Folha de S. Paulo” and “El País América,” among other publications. As a journalist, he has received the Excellence in Journalism Award given by the InterAmerican Press Society, the Latin American Investigative Journalism Award, and the Esso Journalism Award. Holder of a master’s degree from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service and a doctoral candidate in political science at the University of California, he is interested in causal inference and methodology. Substantively, he is focused on studies of corruption, accountability, and public policy.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Milton Seligman and Fernando Mello, organizers’ thought-provoking work offers a meaningful perspective on the current state of Brazil.
