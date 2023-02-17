Author Paul Richman's New Audiobook, "Flow of Soul Poetry," is a Beautiful Assortment of Poems That Explores the Author's Journey Towards Healing His Mind Through Faith

Recent audiobook release “Flow of Soul Poetry,” from Audiobook Network author Paul Richman, is a collection of poems that offer listeners insight into the author's life and the experiences that shaped him into the man he is today. Each passage reveals how Richman faced every one of life's challenges by drawing on his inner spiritual courage earned through his faith in God.