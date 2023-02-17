Author Paul Richman's New Audiobook, "Flow of Soul Poetry," is a Beautiful Assortment of Poems That Explores the Author's Journey Towards Healing His Mind Through Faith
Recent audiobook release “Flow of Soul Poetry,” from Audiobook Network author Paul Richman, is a collection of poems that offer listeners insight into the author's life and the experiences that shaped him into the man he is today. Each passage reveals how Richman faced every one of life's challenges by drawing on his inner spiritual courage earned through his faith in God.
Reidsville, NC, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paul Richman, who served his country in the U.S. Navy, including three tours of the Persian Gulf, has completed his new audiobook, “Flow of Soul Poetry”: a series of deeply personal and stirring poems that speak directly from the author’s soul, reflecting upon his past experiences and how the Lord carried him through his struggles.
“‘Flow of Soul Poetry’ is over thirty-five years in the making,” writes Richman. “My poems traveled to this digital destination on a long and winding journey, a rhythmic road of recitations and redos of poetic utterances by this broken down shell of a man, who is moved by your affirmation of emotional healing and release of soul-crushing pain because of them. I thank the Lord for keeping me out of the rabbit hole after long struggles with PTSD and severe health issues due to military service.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Paul Richman’s new audiobook is a beautiful journey through the author’s mind that will capture the hearts and minds of listeners of all background as they follow along on this profound journey through poetry.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Flow of Soul Poetry” by Paul Richman through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Categories