J.W. Wallace's New Audiobook, "The Adventures of J.W. Santee," is a Whirlwind Journey Following an Ex-Military Man Through the Dark and Mysterious Side of Tulsa, Oklahoma

Recent audiobook release “The Adventures of J.W. Santee,” from Audiobook Network author J.W. Wallace, is a lively story about the wild places love can lead a person. After falling for the enchanting Miss Ginny, J.W. Santee becomes entrenched in a dangerous new world. Luckily, his time in the service gave him the specialized skills he needs to protect himself and his woman.