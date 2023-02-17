J.W. Wallace's New Audiobook, "The Adventures of J.W. Santee," is a Whirlwind Journey Following an Ex-Military Man Through the Dark and Mysterious Side of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Recent audiobook release “The Adventures of J.W. Santee,” from Audiobook Network author J.W. Wallace, is a lively story about the wild places love can lead a person. After falling for the enchanting Miss Ginny, J.W. Santee becomes entrenched in a dangerous new world. Luckily, his time in the service gave him the specialized skills he needs to protect himself and his woman.
Tulsa, OK, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J.W. Wallace, an army veteran with a degree in automotive engineering, has completed his new audiobook, “The Adventures of J.W. Santee”: a captivating tale of love and intrigue.
“As J.W. came out of the auto parts store,” writes Wallace, “he sees the sky is gray with possible rain. He thinks to himself, ‘Well, I don’t think I will be able to put this new supercharger kit on my SSR today.’ He popped the tunnel cover and dropped the tailgate down so he can get the kit in his truck. As J.W. shut the tailgate, he saw a lady trying to catch her little dog. As the dog ran by, J.W. scooped it up. It was one of those hairless Taco Bell dogs. Not his type. But she was!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author J.W. Wallace’s new audiobook is an exciting book about the charismatic J.W. Santee, an ex-military man who lives in Tulsa. Along with his skills in automotive engineering, he is also proficient in hand-to-hand combat, firearms, and tracking. With his military days behind him, he enjoys a quieter life. That is, until he meets Miss Ginny.
Miss Ginny is a strikingly beautiful redhead who quickly turns J. W. Santee’s world upside-down. The pair start a romance that Santee never saw coming, and his easy-going life is never the same. Gun fights and high-speed car chases become the new normal for Santee as he slips into Ginny’s world. “The Adventures of J.W. Santee” takes listeners on a thrilling romp backdropped by the local landmarks and people of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Adventures of J.W. Santee” by J.W. Wallace through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
