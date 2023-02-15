Todd Burnham Signs Deal with 1Huddle to Level Up Lawyers
Burnham Law Founder Todd Burnham is revolutionizing the legal field using AI-backed games to coach up the industry.
Denver, CO, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- 1huddle.co/blog/todd-burnham-signs-deal-1huddle/
1Huddle, a workforce tech company that onboards, upskills, and develops employees through the use of science-backed, quick-burst mobile games, is excited to announce a new partnership with law firm growth expert and pioneer, Todd Burnham. In an industry that is saturated with antiquated processes, out-dated mentalities and non-lawyers selling fear and “leads,” Todd Burnham has revolutionized the legal game by focusing on adding value with customized strategic planning and coaching using AI gaming technology.
