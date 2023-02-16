Mr. Steve's Pawn Shop Launches Diamond/Jewelry Inventory
Mr. Steve's Pawn Shop, located in Los Angeles, CA, announced a new line of pre-owned diamond and jewelry inventory. All jewelry pieces are tested and authenticated before they are taken in and sold.
Los Angeles, CA, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Every year, designer jewelry companies release new pieces of diamond jewelry. Major jewelry designers like release new designs.
When new designs are released, customers may decide to liquidate their unworn and underused jewelry. Mr. Steve's Pawn shop makes it easy to buy, sell, and pawn fine jewelry.
When buyers want to add to their collections of diamond and gold jewelry, they find they are motivated to buy pre-owned jewelry when the jewelry piece fits their style and budget.
When it comes to saving money on designer jewelry pieces, diamonds, and gold, Steve's is available to help.
With the announcement of their new and growing inventory of pre-owned diamond and gold jewelry, customers can find what they are looking for without too much difficulty.
Mr. Steve's Pawn Shop is a family-owned and operated business of graduate Gemologists. They have served the Los Angeles community since 1988.
They pride themselves on providing customers with easy access to cash in times of need. They offer confidential, no hassle, immediate cash on most items of value including gold, platinum, diamonds, watches, bullion, laptops, high-end cameras, gaming systems, bicycles, motorcycles, designer handbags, musical instruments, tools, and more.
They have a newly renovated 5,000 square foot store, hosting a large newly updated selection of jewelry items. In their luxury store front, they can meet with clients and make deals as a full-service pawn shop that buys, sells, and pawns all luxury items. For more information, visit mrstevespawnshop.com/.
Steve Jacobson
(323) 735-0110
https://mrstevespawnshop.com/
