E-uphoria Presents the "DAMN ART" Event
New York, NY, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Get ready to explore the world of colors, Art, coffee, sex, cactus, and even the galaxy. E-uphoria proudly presents "DAMN ART," where Yesterday is the Future—promoting Art in unique and unexpected places.
Explore the new Art Show that blends multimedia and cultivates a community of artists, a series of casual conversations, and interested guests. The event will take place Friday, 17th February 2023, at the Selina Chelsea Hotel.
Furthermore, on Sundays, the first series of DAMN CONVERSATIONS will be opened by Gustavo Fernandez, an artist/colorist and expressionist, who will share his insights on the color philosophy and how every person is a color.
The color study is a science that has been gaining popularity in recent years, and Gustavo will delve into this fascinating topic and its connection to our lives and experiences.
With a lineup of talented artists, art lovers, and guests, DAMN CONVERSATIONS promises an unforgettable experience for anyone looking to broaden their horizons and explore new perspectives. Join them for a unique blend of brunch, Art, and conversation in a relaxed and intimate setting.
These events are open to the public at the Selina Chelsea Hotel.
Take advantage of this chance to engage with like-minded individuals, build an art community, and delve into the world of colors, Art, and more.
Please get in touch with Alessia Moccia, Founder of E-uphoria,
email: alessia@e-uphoria.com mob:786 442 9944
Contact
Andrea Angioli
786-908-7856
www.primopiano.tv
