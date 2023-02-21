Author D.A. Daugherty's New Audiobook, "The Gunman’s Ride," is a Thrilling Work of High Fantasy That Follows a Lone Gunman Manipulated Into Opening the Gates of Hell
Recent audiobook release “The Gunman’s Ride,” from Audiobook Network author D.A. Daugherty, follows the story of Jack Spade, a lone gunman in a western-style world, as he opens a magically sealed box and is manipulated into starting the apocalypse.
Rapid City, SD, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- D.A. Daugherty, who was born in 1994 in South Dakota, has completed his new audiobook, “The Gunman’s Ride”: a gripping and potent work of high fantasy that takes listeners on an unforgettable adventure.
Author D.A. Daugherty’s natural love of stories was encouraged by two wonderful parents during the nomadic life of a military child. Though currently a new author, his enthusiasm for writing won’t be dying down anytime soon. He lives in Alaska and is a current member of the United States Air Force.
Daugherty writes, “The lone gunman sat in a tree overlooking the road. He had a six-shooter on one hip and an old, beat-up kukri on the other. A sawed-off over-and-under shotgun sat in a holster slung across his back. The jack of spades was belted onto the arm of his old, worn duster. A wide-brim hat long faded by the sun hid all of his face except a well-trimmed beard, where a harmonica played a mournful tune.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author D.A. Daugherty’s new audiobook is an original book that offers compelling descriptions and dynamic characters that allow listeners to escape into this riveting tale. Listeners will be captivated by Jack Spade’s journey across a foreign land on the run from angels and demons and his hunt to stop the apocalypse, as his only choice left is to trust the word of an enigmatic sorceress known only as Lucy.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Gunman’s Ride” by D.A. Daugherty through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Author D.A. Daugherty’s natural love of stories was encouraged by two wonderful parents during the nomadic life of a military child. Though currently a new author, his enthusiasm for writing won’t be dying down anytime soon. He lives in Alaska and is a current member of the United States Air Force.
Daugherty writes, “The lone gunman sat in a tree overlooking the road. He had a six-shooter on one hip and an old, beat-up kukri on the other. A sawed-off over-and-under shotgun sat in a holster slung across his back. The jack of spades was belted onto the arm of his old, worn duster. A wide-brim hat long faded by the sun hid all of his face except a well-trimmed beard, where a harmonica played a mournful tune.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author D.A. Daugherty’s new audiobook is an original book that offers compelling descriptions and dynamic characters that allow listeners to escape into this riveting tale. Listeners will be captivated by Jack Spade’s journey across a foreign land on the run from angels and demons and his hunt to stop the apocalypse, as his only choice left is to trust the word of an enigmatic sorceress known only as Lucy.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Gunman’s Ride” by D.A. Daugherty through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories