Author Curtis Ercanbrack's New Audiobook, "Billy and Mister Crowe," Brings to Life a Simpler Time, Reminding Readers of the Morals That America Once Stood for
Recent audiobook release “Billy and Mister Crowe,” from Audiobook Network author Curtis Ercanbrack, is a fascinating story that takes place during the Great Depression and centers around twelve-year old Billy, who is sent to live on his aunt and uncle's farm in a small rural town in Ohio. Along the way, he meets a special man who forever changes his life and what is truly important to him.
Rifle, CO, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Curtis Ercanbrack, who lives in a small town in western Colorado, has completed his new audiobook, “Billy and Mister Crowe”: a poignant tale of a young boy named Billy who learns what truly matters in life and the important values one should live by after moving to his aunt and uncle’s farm from the big city and encountering a special and very wise friend.
“I wrote this story as an allegory, using a simple tale to teach the values and morals that existed in our country years ago,” writes Ercanbrack. “The people of this nation faced hardship, trials, and trouble of all kinds, and they lived through a period in our history that tried men’s souls. Many of the same problems face us today. Can we return to the values of that day? In the face of so much conflict and contention, are there lessons we can learn from Mr. Crowe?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Curtis Ercanbrack’s new audiobook takes listeners on an enlightening path as they follow along on Billy’s journey to discover all that truly matters to him in this life, leading to a powerful change within himself as his surrounding change from city living to a simpler way of life. Expertly paced and character driven, Ercanbrack’s tale is sure to open the eyes of listeners everywhere and remain with them long after its satisfying conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Billy and Mister Crowe” by Curtis Ercanbrack through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
