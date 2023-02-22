Author Curtis Ercanbrack's New Audiobook, "Billy and Mister Crowe," Brings to Life a Simpler Time, Reminding Readers of the Morals That America Once Stood for

Recent audiobook release “Billy and Mister Crowe,” from Audiobook Network author Curtis Ercanbrack, is a fascinating story that takes place during the Great Depression and centers around twelve-year old Billy, who is sent to live on his aunt and uncle's farm in a small rural town in Ohio. Along the way, he meets a special man who forever changes his life and what is truly important to him.