Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Expands to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
Arlington, TX, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is proud to announce the expansion of their operations to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with the acquisition of Walker Air, Plumbing & Electric.
Headquartered in Arlington, and with locations in Dallas, Frisco and Denton, Walker Air, Plumbing & Electric has proudly served the DFW Metroplex since 1963 through the Metro Energy Savers, Big Bear Air Conditioning & Heating, and North Texas Heating & Air Conditioning brands.
Under the Paschal brand, customers will continue to receive the same 5-star service and high quality workmanship they have come to expect from Walker, with the added resources and expertise from Paschal. Employees will benefit from the leadership of an operator-owner, Paschal’s commitment to technical training, and its best-in-class benefits including the industry’s only 4-day work week.
"We couldn’t be more excited to expand operations and services to the DFW Metroplex. Walker has a great culture and a team of high-caliber technicians and customer service providers. We look forward to expanding and supporting this already successful team with the world class systems, processes, and the customer-first mindset that are the hallmarks of our operations in Arkansas and Missouri," said Paschal CEO Charley Boyce.
Coltala Holdings, a purpose driven holding company based in Dallas, TX, will remain a minority investor in the Dallas entity, bringing local knowledge and expertise to the Paschal DFW business.
"We have long admired Paschal’s success and market leading position in Arkansas and Missouri under the stewardship of Charley Boyce. He is a third generation HVAC owner-operator and we believe he and the broader Paschal team can help turbo-charge growth for the benefit of the company and the community at large in DFW," said Edward Crawford, Co-Founder Coltala Holdings.
"We are excited to partner with Paschal in Dallas-Fort Worth and believe their approach to Home Services will be a differentiator in the marketplace. The combination of two best-in-class, purpose-driven companies will result in even better customer and employee outcomes," added Ralph Manning, Co-Founder of Coltala Holdings.
About Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is the leading provider of home repair, replacement, and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electric markets in Arkansas, Southwest Missouri and Dallas-Fort Worth. Founded in 1968, and operator owned and led since, Paschal has been providing unparalleled customer service and top-notch workmanship to the communities it serves for over 50 years. Paschal’s 330+ team members are committed to providing world-class service and earning their 5-star reputation every single day.
About Coltala Holdings
Coltala Holdings is a Dallas-Fort Worth based holding company focused on acquiring majority ownership in stable U.S. essential service businesses in Healthcare, Professional Services, and Aerospace. Coltala is actively seeking potential acquisition targets that share our passion for operational excellence, continuous improvement, and authentic and principled business stewardship. At Coltala, we believe that people build businesses of significance by establishing a foundation where both Margin and Mission are given equal priority.
