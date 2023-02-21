Claudia Méndez’s New Book, "Las Delicias De Claudia," is a Beautiful Collection of Recipes Perfect for Every Occasion
Claudia Méndez, an incredible cook, has completed her new book, “Las Delicias De Claudia”: a helpful recipe book of exquisite food but with the best flavors. Claudia inherited her passion for cooking from her grandmother. She dedicated many years expanding her knowledge and this allowed her to know and perfect recipes from different countries. This publication is the fruit of her passion.
Winston-Salem, NC, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Méndez shares, “With these exquisite recipes, you will not only be able to learn to develop a good taste for good food, but also to prepare it in a practical and simple way, and in turn it will make you excited by cooking delicious dishes that you will enjoy with your family and friends. Since it has a wide variety of recipes, from soups, salads, rice, pasta, meat, poultry, seafood, typical foods from different countries, homemade bread and even desserts.
“These are authentic recipes, owned and collected over many years. By taking this book home, you will be able to have excellent culinary recipes that are not available in any other book and, I am sure, will open your appetite and enthusiasm for preparing dishes for all occasions even more, being a treasure for the reader with a good palate.”
Published by Page Publishing, Claudia Méndez’s incredible work is created for people with good palates and are interested in culinary arts.
This will also make a good present for a family member or a loved one.
Readers who wish to experience this wonderful work can purchase “Las Delicias De Claudia” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
