Claudia Méndez’s New Book, "Las Delicias De Claudia," is a Beautiful Collection of Recipes Perfect for Every Occasion

Claudia Méndez, an incredible cook, has completed her new book, “Las Delicias De Claudia”: a helpful recipe book of exquisite food but with the best flavors. Claudia inherited her passion for cooking from her grandmother. She dedicated many years expanding her knowledge and this allowed her to know and perfect recipes from different countries. This publication is the fruit of her passion.