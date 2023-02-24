Author Stephen T. McCullum's New Audiobook, "The Angry Polar Bear," Presents a Humorous and Creative Children’s Story About Choosing Happiness After a Bad Day
Recent audiobook release “The Angry Polar Bear,” from Audiobook Network author Stephen T. McCullum, is a children’s fiction story that emphasizes creativity by using talking animals, make-believe plots, and a large variety of settings. The polar bear reflects on his bad day, but he ultimately chooses to be happy and not let his anger get the best of him.
Indianapolis, IN, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stephen T. McCullum has completed his new audiobook, “The Angry Polar Bear”: a delightful children’s story that portrays a strong sense of humor following the titular polar bear’s reflections on a strange day.
As the bear reflects on his day, he realizes that so many odd things happen to him, which are the reasons he is so angry. However, the bear survives everything he has been through, and he decides not to let anger get the best of him. Despite all that happens to him, he chooses to be happy.
McCullum begins, “On a cold Monday morning, in the center of Antarctica, near the South Pole, there lived a very angry polar bear who was trying to sleep peacefully in an icy cave. Two Australian travelers tiptoed out of the cave and ran off quickly. It seemed like they were up to no good.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Stephen T. McCullum’s new audiobook is a fun and happy book that shares the message that anyone can survive a bad day and change it for the better.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Angry Polar Bear” by Stephen T. McCullum through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
As the bear reflects on his day, he realizes that so many odd things happen to him, which are the reasons he is so angry. However, the bear survives everything he has been through, and he decides not to let anger get the best of him. Despite all that happens to him, he chooses to be happy.
McCullum begins, “On a cold Monday morning, in the center of Antarctica, near the South Pole, there lived a very angry polar bear who was trying to sleep peacefully in an icy cave. Two Australian travelers tiptoed out of the cave and ran off quickly. It seemed like they were up to no good.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Stephen T. McCullum’s new audiobook is a fun and happy book that shares the message that anyone can survive a bad day and change it for the better.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Angry Polar Bear” by Stephen T. McCullum through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories