Author Stephen T. McCullum's New Audiobook, "The Angry Polar Bear," Presents a Humorous and Creative Children’s Story About Choosing Happiness After a Bad Day

Recent audiobook release “The Angry Polar Bear,” from Audiobook Network author Stephen T. McCullum, is a children’s fiction story that emphasizes creativity by using talking animals, make-believe plots, and a large variety of settings. The polar bear reflects on his bad day, but he ultimately chooses to be happy and not let his anger get the best of him.