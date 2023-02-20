AAFSA Promotes Non-Alcoholic Spirits as a Healthy Alternative
The AAFSA's mission is to build evidence and awareness of non-alcoholic alternatives and support government initiatives to introduce policies and regulatory frameworks that safeguard adults from the influence of alcohol marketing early in life. AAFSA plans to form a multi-stakeholder alliance to reshape the beverage retail environment across the USA, targeting access and awareness.
Melbourne, FL, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The American Alcohol-Free Spirits Association (AAFSA) is pleased to announce its mission to promote the consumption of non-alcoholic spirits as a valid alternative to traditional alcoholic drinks. AAFSA is a non-profit organization that believes in promoting healthy living and reducing alcohol-related harm in society.
The USA continues to suffer from the negative impact of alcohol abuse, with access to alcohol, lifestyle marketing, and product innovation from global manufacturers contributing to the problems communities face. The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the issue as citizens purchased record amounts of alcohol, leading to increased impaired driving incidents, domestic violence, and obesity.
The AAFSA's mission is to build evidence and awareness of non-alcoholic alternatives and support government initiatives to introduce policies and regulatory frameworks that safeguard adults from the influence of alcohol marketing early in life. AAFSA plans to form a multi-stakeholder alliance to reshape the beverage retail environment across the USA, targeting access and awareness.
"Our goal is to promote a healthy lifestyle by offering a viable alternative to traditional alcoholic drinks," said the spokesperson of AAFSA. "We believe that non-alcoholic spirits offer a unique and delicious experience that everyone can enjoy, without the harmful effects of alcohol."
AAFSA plans to set up a school that teaches people how to live a healthier lifestyle with non-alcoholic beverages. The organization is also seeking donations, including vacant buildings or space for educational purposes, to establish the school.
"We encourage people to support our cause by donating money, vacant buildings, or space for educational purposes," said the spokesperson of AAFSA. "Together, we can create a healthier future by promoting non-alcoholic spirits as a delicious and responsible alternative to traditional drinks."
For more information on AAFSA and its mission, visit https://americanalcoholfreespirits.org/.
To donate or volunteer, click on the "Donate" or "Volunteer" button on their website.
The USA continues to suffer from the negative impact of alcohol abuse, with access to alcohol, lifestyle marketing, and product innovation from global manufacturers contributing to the problems communities face. The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the issue as citizens purchased record amounts of alcohol, leading to increased impaired driving incidents, domestic violence, and obesity.
The AAFSA's mission is to build evidence and awareness of non-alcoholic alternatives and support government initiatives to introduce policies and regulatory frameworks that safeguard adults from the influence of alcohol marketing early in life. AAFSA plans to form a multi-stakeholder alliance to reshape the beverage retail environment across the USA, targeting access and awareness.
"Our goal is to promote a healthy lifestyle by offering a viable alternative to traditional alcoholic drinks," said the spokesperson of AAFSA. "We believe that non-alcoholic spirits offer a unique and delicious experience that everyone can enjoy, without the harmful effects of alcohol."
AAFSA plans to set up a school that teaches people how to live a healthier lifestyle with non-alcoholic beverages. The organization is also seeking donations, including vacant buildings or space for educational purposes, to establish the school.
"We encourage people to support our cause by donating money, vacant buildings, or space for educational purposes," said the spokesperson of AAFSA. "Together, we can create a healthier future by promoting non-alcoholic spirits as a delicious and responsible alternative to traditional drinks."
For more information on AAFSA and its mission, visit https://americanalcoholfreespirits.org/.
To donate or volunteer, click on the "Donate" or "Volunteer" button on their website.
Contact
American Alcohol Free Spirits AssociationContact
Reynald Grattagliano
917-657-7126
https://americanalcoholfreespirits.org/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/american-alcohol-free-spirit-association/
Reynald Grattagliano
917-657-7126
https://americanalcoholfreespirits.org/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/american-alcohol-free-spirit-association/
Categories