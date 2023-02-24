Author Joshua Martin's New Audiobook, "Vigilante Blood," Finds Detective Pocker Investigating a Secret Criminal Organization While Dealing with Issues from Her Past

Recent audiobook release “Vigilante Blood,” from Audiobook Network author Joshua Martin, is a thrilling tale that centers around Detective Lynn Pocker, who finds herself fighting crime on all fronts. When she finds herself facing off against an underground crime ring, a devastating truth comes to light that forces Lynn to question whether or not