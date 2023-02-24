Author Joshua Martin's New Audiobook, "Vigilante Blood," Finds Detective Pocker Investigating a Secret Criminal Organization While Dealing with Issues from Her Past
Recent audiobook release “Vigilante Blood,” from Audiobook Network author Joshua Martin, is a thrilling tale that centers around Detective Lynn Pocker, who finds herself fighting crime on all fronts. When she finds herself facing off against an underground crime ring, a devastating truth comes to light that forces Lynn to question whether or not
Taneytown, MD, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joshua Martin, who has been writing all his life, and who believes authors have the ability to both bring issues to light and offer hope and escapism to their audiences, has completed his new audiobook, “Vigilante Blood”: a stunning tale of a detective who becomes embroiled in the fight against a secret underground crime organization, and learns a startling truth in the process that changes her life forever.
Martin shares, “Welcome to the city of Greenville, where murder is never what it seems. Detective Lynn Pocker and her team are battling crime on several fronts: two serial murderers and a secret organization that has been pulling the strings of crime and justice for decades. Our heroine will have to fight this and her own personal struggles as she herself becomes ensnared in the game of foxes and hounds.
“Lynn could feel her pulse quicken, her face flushing. Taking a few deep breaths in and out, she tried to gain control of her emotions. She took a quick sip of her hot lavender tea. A tornado of questions and emotions twirled within her mind. Everything she thought she had known, everything that she had buried when she entered the academy, things she had thought that had been locked away in her heart were resurfacing. The light of this newfound truth exposed her to new injuries.
“In her rising anger, she cried, 'This can't be! I saw his bullet-riddled body. Jay is dead, and that's the end of it! Whoever this, this asinine animal doesn't know who he is dealing with.'
“Does she have what it takes to rescue her town? Is she willing to do whatever it takes to get her happy ending? Or is this the beginning of the end for Greenville's infamous detective?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Joshua Martin’s new audiobook is a continuation of the captivating story of Detective Pocker, and the sequel to his previous work “Blood Letters.” With the truth and criminals close at hand, Lynn will be faced with a difficult choice that will cause her to weigh her loved ones against the town she’s devoted her life to protecting. As Detective Pocker’s story unfolds and secrets are revealed, listeners will be spellbound right up until the stunning conclusion, desperate for the follow-up entry in Lynn’s adventure.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Vigilante Blood” by Joshua Martin through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
