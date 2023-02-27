Author Tiona Jones's New Audiobook, "Worship Touching the Heart of God," Allows Listeners to Understand How Praise and Worship Differ in Their Ways of Honoring God

Recent audiobook release “Worship Touching the Heart of God,” from Audiobook Network author Tiona Jones, is a faith-based analysis of the key differences between praising and worshiping the Lord. Listeners will come to know how only one of these can truly grant glory to the Lord and how one can transform their actions and words into actually honoring God and his innumerable blessings.