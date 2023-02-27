Author Tiona Jones's New Audiobook, "Worship Touching the Heart of God," Allows Listeners to Understand How Praise and Worship Differ in Their Ways of Honoring God
Recent audiobook release “Worship Touching the Heart of God,” from Audiobook Network author Tiona Jones, is a faith-based analysis of the key differences between praising and worshiping the Lord. Listeners will come to know how only one of these can truly grant glory to the Lord and how one can transform their actions and words into actually honoring God and his innumerable blessings.
Santa Paula, CA, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tiona Jones, a Servant Leader of the Lord who is also a worship leader, choir director, and a sought-after speaker at conferences, has completed her new audiobook, “Worship Touching the Heart of God”: a profound work that explores what it means to truly know God, and to help his followers differentiate praise from truly worshiping the Lord.
“‘Worship Touching the Heart of God’ is a book for the body of Christ to know the difference between praising God and worshiping God,” writes Jones. “It will take you through the steps of praise into the transitioning to worship! It will enlighten your heart to express who God is to you personally. ‘Worship Touching the Heart of God’ will truly be a blessing to praise and worshippers. It will provoke you, the reader, to know the characters of God!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Tiona Jones’s new audiobook presents listeners with the steps on how one can truly know God through worshiping him, rather than simply praising him blindly. Through her writings, Jones aims to help her audience build an actual relationship with the Lord, which in turn can only help their faith truly grow in an honest and genuine way.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Worship Touching the Heart of God” by Tiona Jones through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
