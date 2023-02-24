Author DiVine's New Audiobook, "Detour," Takes a Look at Five Strangers Who Are Brought Together in the Woods & Experience a Journey That Will Forever Change Their Lives
Recent audiobook release “Detour,” from Audiobook Network author DiVine, is a captivating story that follows five strangers who find themselves lost in the woods one night and discover truths about each other and life itself. As secrets about each of them are revealed, they'll be forced to reconcile with their pasts and work together in order to survive whatever awaits them.
New York, NY, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DiVine has completed her new audiobook, “Detour”: a stirring tale that follows five strangers who, through a twisted series of circumstances, find themselves trying to survive and escape from the dark woods where something lies in wait for them.
“Have you ever been lost? Have you ever wandered into unknown territory just to find yourself desperately looking for a way back home?” writes DiVine. “Then you'll understand when five strangers from different walks of life are thrown together on a surprise detour through the woods: Angel, a deeply troubled thirty-year-old drug addict whose life is rapidly spinning out of control; Phillip, a wealthy business owner who puts his success above the interests of his wife and children; Natasha, a teenager struggling with the pressures of poverty in the midst of affluent classmates and a traumatic family history; Adam, a caring paramedic abandoned by his mother at a young age coming to terms with his worldview; and David, a priest struggling to hide a dark secret from his past.
“Only trying to make their way back home on a foggy night in northern Minnesota, instead, they find themselves involved in a serious auto accident without any obvious source of help. Little do they know that the help they are so desperately seeking is waiting for them deep within the forest, and their lives will be forever changed. Together, they will discover what they are truly seeking, the only way to truth and life, reflected in the eyes of a Lamb.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author DiVine’s new audiobook is a spellbinding thrill ride that will take listeners on an unforgettable journey as Angel, Phillip, Natasha, Adam, and David are all forced to grapple with their decisions in life that have led them to this very moment. Full of suspense and expertly paced, this exhilarating and character-driven tale will leave listeners on the edge of their seats, desperate for more right up until its stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Detour” by DiVine through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
