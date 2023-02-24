Author DiVine's New Audiobook, "Detour," Takes a Look at Five Strangers Who Are Brought Together in the Woods & Experience a Journey That Will Forever Change Their Lives

Recent audiobook release “Detour,” from Audiobook Network author DiVine, is a captivating story that follows five strangers who find themselves lost in the woods one night and discover truths about each other and life itself. As secrets about each of them are revealed, they'll be forced to reconcile with their pasts and work together in order to survive whatever awaits them.