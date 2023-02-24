Author Robert Murray's New Audiobook, "The Lion of Camelot: Camelot Chronicles Volume 2," Follows the New King as He Searches for Excalibur and Works to Unite His People
Recent audiobook release “The Lion of Camelot: Camelot Chronicles Volume 2,” from Audiobook Network author Robert Murray, is a spellbinding tale that follows the new King of Camelot Elias, grandson of Arthur, who must deliver his promises of peace during his reign while overcoming ruling from his grandfather's shadow.
Allentown, PA, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Murray, who formerly worked as a rapper under the pseudonym of R.Kain in the 2000s, working with music producers in and around Philadelphia, has completed his new audiobook, “The Lion of Camelot: Camelot Chronicles Volume 2”: a thrilling fantasy that follows the adventures of King Arthur’s grandson and new ruler of the of Camelot.
“There is a newly crowned King of Camelot: grandson of Arthur, son of Mordred,” writes Murray. “Now that peace is possible, the dynasty must prove it can deliver the promise of ideal justice associated with the name of Camelot. Can the new king’s rule withstand the weight of his origin, and will his nascent reign be accepted as legitimate? Can Guinevere transition from the life of monarch to a role on the periphery?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Robert Murray’s new audiobook is the captivating follow up to the author’s previous work, “The Aftermath of the King: Volume 1” and follows the new King Elias on his quest to bring peace and prosperity to his kingdom, all while the elusive and legendary Excalibur evades him. Expertly paced and full of suspense, listeners will find themselves transported on an exhilarating ride as they discover the continued story of Camelot and the new knights of the round table.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Lion of Camelot: Camelot Chronicles Volume 2” by Robert Murray through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
