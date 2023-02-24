Author Robert Murray's New Audiobook, "The Lion of Camelot: Camelot Chronicles Volume 2," Follows the New King as He Searches for Excalibur and Works to Unite His People

Recent audiobook release “The Lion of Camelot: Camelot Chronicles Volume 2,” from Audiobook Network author Robert Murray, is a spellbinding tale that follows the new King of Camelot Elias, grandson of Arthur, who must deliver his promises of peace during his reign while overcoming ruling from his grandfather's shadow.