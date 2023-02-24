Author Joseph Redman's New Audiobook, "Who and Where Are the Real Christians?" is a Resource for Spiritual and Personal Inspiration for All Listeners
Recent audiobook release “Who and Where Are the Real Christians?” from Audiobook Network author Joseph Redman, is a challenging, yet encouraging work designed to bring focus and clarity to those who wish to achieve fulfillment through Christ.
Satin, TX, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Redman, an Army brat and veteran who has worshipped in the USA, Japan, and West Germany, has completed his new audiobook, “Who and Where Are the Real Christians”: an uplifting message of God’s love and the human experience. Redman was a helicopter ambulance medic in South Vietnam. He is also a folk singer in nursing homes, a humanitarian clown, a husband, father, grandfather, and food bank volunteer.
Redman asks, “Are you a real Christian? How do others know? How do you know? Is your faith in God demonstrated merely by attending a worship service twice on Sunday, which might include tossing money or a check into the contribution plate and possibly a Bible study on Wednesday evening if you’re not too busy? What do you intentionally think about every day?”
Published by Audiobook Network, Redman’s new audiobook is an eye-opening book that invites readers to examine their own lives and challenges them to think, put on, and act in such a way that others will identify them as real Christians.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Who and Where Are the Real Christians” by Joseph Redman through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
