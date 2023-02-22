Marian Olivia Heath Griffin Honored as VIP Member for 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. – Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Baton Rouge, LA, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marian Olivia Heath Griffin of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been honored as a VIP Member for 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of publishing.
About Marian Olivia Heath Griffin
Marian Olivia Heath Griffin is a licensed professional counselor, marriage counselor, a cognitive behavioral counselor, college administrator, and author. She worked for Southern University for 36 years in many capacities. She was a counselor, area coordinator, and administrator in the Student Affairs department working closely with the Financial Aid department, taught Freshmen Studies, and served as liaison between students, faculty, and administrators. She also had the role of psychological counselor, helping college students meet their needs and progress in their college endeavors. For the last seven years at the university she acted as director of International Student Services. Southern University was noted as the largest HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in the late 1960’s and 1970’s. Prior to her employment at Southern University, Marian was the first black eligibility social worker in the Louisiana Department of Social Work.
A prolific author, Marian writes non-fiction book focusing on relationships and family. Her 28 books include Cultural Gumbo: Our Roots, Our Stories; A Diary Of Lettie’s Daughter; Born In A Shack Did Not Hold Me Back, Achievements And Accomplishments Of African Americans; Look To The Light, Sisters, Never Settle For Less; Always The Best, A Blind Heart As I See It, Watch Your Step: You Are Someone’s Hero, Enchantment; In Atl, Each Day A New High; Mama Fannie, Never Alone: Living In The Real World, If Black Is A Color, What Is Melanin?, among many others.
Griffin graduated from Delaware State University in music, sociology and psychology. Her first two Master’s Degrees were from Atlanta University in the field of Social Work. Her second Master’s Degree was in Psychology Counseling from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Her third Master’s Degree in Mass Communications (and Photography) is from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana which inspired her to write her story and tell her people’s history.
In her college years, Marian became active in the Civil Rights movement, participating in “sit Ins” at lunch counters and was a part of the NAACP. She also joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. to promote and advance educational and social stability inequality among diverse students. Marian had the honor of working with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Dr. Ralph Abernathy, and Reverend Fred Shuttleworth, on several projects.
Marian lives with her husband of almost sixty years, Rev. Bertrand Griffin, and together they have one child.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
