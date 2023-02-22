Victoria L. Clarke-Payton Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Bonita Springs, FL, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Victoria L. Clarke-Payton of Bonita Springs, Florida, is celebrated as a Woman of the Month for January 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of real estate. Each month, P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Victoria L. Clarke-Payton
With over 10 years’ experience, Victoria L. Clarke-Payton is a Realtor with The Dawn McKenna Group at Coldwell Banker, the #8 team in the USA. She works with buyers and sellers and specializes in luxury properties and new construction in the Naples, Florida area. Clarke-Payton works with many high net worth individuals and is known for her full-service approach, ethics, experience, and expertise.
Originally from London, England, Victoria earned a B.A. in Fine Arts Valuation from Southampton University and began her career in real estate with a large commercial real estate development firm in London. Then, after a brief stint working in design for the fashion house Burberry, Victoria left England and moved to Naples, Florida where she worked for a property appraiser. The on-the-job education in valuing residential real estate, single-family homes, and condominiums gave her the skill set to move on to become a successful realtor.
“I love art and interior design,” said Clarke-Payton. “After working for a property appraiser, I realized I had ample experience to not only value a property and converse on its attributes, but to sell the dream too.”
Victoria starting selling real estate at Premier Sotheby’s before moving on to Premier Plus Realty, where she successfully sold multi-million dollar luxury homes in the surrounding Naples communities. She was then invited to join the Dawn McKenna Group in 2017. She is a member of the ILA, International Luxury Alliance, has received numerous accolades from Coldwell Banker, and sits on the board of the Naples Branch of The English Speaking Union. She is an animal advocate working alongside local rescue organizations to assist re-homing and fund raising.
When she is not busy working, Victoria enjoys cooking, walking her two dogs, Ziggy and Cassie, golf, hiking, fishing, equestrian sports, and boating and traveling.
For further information, contact www.dawnmckennagroup.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
