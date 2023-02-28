Doris Graeme’s New Book, "Dottie's Real Homemade Retro Cooking," is a Collection of Delicious and Inspired Recipes That Are Sure to Delight All Readers
Recent release “Dottie's Real Homemade Retro Cooking,” from Page Publishing author Doris Graeme, is an assortment of loving and interesting recipes that are just waiting to be made by readers looking to spice up their meals.
New York, NY, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Doris Graeme has completed her new book, “Dottie's Real Homemade Retro Cooking”: a compilation of charming recipes that are not only delectable, but also impressive.
Graeme writes, “Have you heard of Northern and Southern fried chicken? Do you know how to have a luau for twenty-five people and be able to enjoy the party? She always made oyster dressing for holidays. Try it. You won’t be disappointed! Did you ever put a pork chop in spaghetti sauce? All recipes are worth your time.”
Published by Page Publishing, Doris Graeme’s collection brings together some outstanding and appetizing recipes. Each recipe is concise and orderly so all readers can make these fabulous foods. The recipes within this book are varied and appeal to all different tastes and skill levels. Readers will become seasoned chefs in no time!
Whether readers are looking for help with a large party or just to spice up some everyday favorites this book has it all covered. There are sections for bread, soup, and even fruit dishes. Each section includes only the tastiest recipes. With easy-to-understand instructions these meals are sure to dazzle even the pickiest of eaters.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Dottie's Real Homemade Retro Cooking” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
