Jeff Neal Named Chief Financial Officer at Nova USA Wood Products
Portland, OR, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Neal has been named the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories. He is responsible for supervising the company’s accounting, human resources, IT and financial strategic planning activities.
“Jeff’s financial expertise along with his deep knowledge of the construction and building products industries will help guide the future and ongoing growth of this company,” said Steve Getsiv, the company’s CEO. “Our mission is to double or even triple the size of our organization and market share over the next few years. Jeff’s insights and industry knowledge will not only help us achieve these goals, but also work to establish Nova as the premier supplier of wood products and accessories in the world.”
Neal joined Nova USA Wood Products with more than 30 years of senior financial management experience. He previously served as the CFO and vice president of operations at Teufel Landscape, the largest commercial landscape construction company in Oregon and Washington. In addition, he held the positions of CFO and corporate controller at DMH Holdings in Portland as well as CFO and treasurer at Temp Control Mechanical Corp (TCM) and Rodda Paint, which are both also based in Portland.
Neal holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from Brigham Young University and was named CFO of the Year by the Portland Business Journal in 2018. In the past, he also held a Series 7 license from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and a Series 66 license from the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA).
Neal can be reached at jeff@novausawood.com.
About Nova USA Wood Products
Launched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace. This includes the company’s Real Wood Solutions like its proprietary line of ExoShield Wood Stain, ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fasteners, ExoClad® QuickClip™ Rainscreen Siding Clips and premium tropical hardwood decking and siding products.
For information on Nova USA Wood Products’ complete line of tropical hardwood siding and decking products please visit www.novausawood.com call 503-419-6407.
Contact
William Chelak
732-541-8471
www.novausawood.com/
