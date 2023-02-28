Kip Jackson’s Newly Released “A Few Thoughts From Dad: A Father and Daughter Time” is an Engaging Reflection on Parenting a Daughter in All Ages and Stages of Life
“A Few Thoughts From Dad: A Father and Daughter Time,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kip Jackson, is a thoughtful look back on key moments and important life lessons from the joys and challenges of being a father to a beloved daughter.
Bloomington, WI, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Few Thoughts From Dad: A Father and Daughter Time”: a heartwarming celebration of the father-daughter connection. “A Few Thoughts From Dad: A Father and Daughter Time” is the creation of published author Kip Jackson, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, pastor, farmer, educator and Marine.
Jackson shares, “As a normal overcommitted father of an active, intelligent, and beautiful daughter, I, too, often didn’t get around to saying many of the things that really needed to be said or the many things that I really didn’t know how to say. Even those things that were important to talk about but I just could never find the right time to talk about them. Then there are those things that I really tried to talk about but for some reason I realize I didn’t communicate it well enough. So I hope this book will help to pick up those pieces or make up for those deficits and give you some insight into the heart of your father and why we do the things we do. I pray this will end up being a treasure for you as you get to know a side of your father that maybe you didn’t know before. I hope it will be an encouragement for you to know just how much I really have always loved you even when I didn’t know how to say it or didn’t do a good enough job at showing it. I hope it will become a practical resource or a reference manual for you as you live your life and if you need to know what to do in certain circumstances or what we as a family believe or have done in the past. I hope it might even be a means of finally answering that number one question you and your siblings always had as you were growing up, WHY! It might even give you an opportunity to stop and have an occasion for a good thought or memory.
“Then, too, if this ends up having a bigger value than just me taking time to talk with my daughter and it lives beyond to my grandchildren or if it turns out to be a help to other fathers to share those important points of love and concern for their daughters, that will just be amazing. That would then go on to prove that we fathers have more in common than we might have first thought. All of us struggle with knowing what and how to say what needs to be said to that little girl who, since the first moment we saw her, has had her little fingers wrapped so tightly around our heart—the one we would so quickly give our life for but have such a hard time trying to communicate that with.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kip Jackson’s new book explores the challenges and blessings that accompany a father’s continuing work in raising a daughter even after she is a grown adult.
Jackson shares in hopes of not only leaving a heartfelt legacy for his children, but also to encourage other fathers in their efforts to be involved parents.
Consumers can purchase “A Few Thoughts From Dad: A Father and Daughter Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Few Thoughts From Dad: A Father and Daughter Time,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
