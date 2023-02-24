Clients First Launches "Allpro Suite" for Allpro Members at March Show
Industry software veterans bring new technology offering using SAP Business One (SAP B1), Microsoft Dynamics Business Central and OpSuite Retail Operations.
Holmdel, NJ, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Allpro Corporation, its members and suppliers will get a sneak peak of the new "Allpro Suite" from Clients First Business Solutions. The Allpro Spring convention in Phoenix, AZ, March 9-12 will be the soft launch of this solution. Allpro Suite is a "best fit" approach with options to evaluate two of the top ERP systems for back office processing. Members can choose SAP Business One (SAP B1) or Microsoft Dynamics Business Central and the uniquely flexible Point of Sale solution from OpSuite. Features include Accounting, Inventory/Warehouse Management, Paint Color Formulation, Single/Multi-Store Scalability, Integrated E-Commerce and more. Tom Falteich, Partner at CFBS says, "We want the Allpro members to choose the solution that will work best for them. Whether it's SAP B1 and OpSuite or Business Central and OpSuite, to have the ability to offer options is incredibly important to us and for the members of Allpro."
Clients First Print Solutions is excited to join forces with OpSuite to bring a powerful "suite" of products to the Allpro Community. To learn more about Clients First Print Solutions, or about the Allpro Suite, click to book a free Allpro Suite Technology Assessment.
