Elaine L. Mroczka’s New Book, "Awesome Wonders of our Amazing World," is a Collection of Incredible Moments the Author & Her Husband Experience Over Many Years of Travel
Lockport, IL, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Elaine L. Mroczka, a retired educator who holds a Master of Education from the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, has completed her most recent book, “Awesome Wonders of our Amazing World”: an eye-opening series of locations, natural wonders, and thrilling monuments the author has beheld during her numerous travels all around the world with her husband.
“Travel is an amazing way to broaden our horizons, learn about different cultures, and experience many of the awesome sights of our amazing world,” writes Elaine. “Until we actually travel, we only know our own existence, and have absolutely no idea the conditions other people in the world are facing in their everyday lives.
“Travel is a wonderful way to explore the world and realize we really aren’t very different from others. We all have the same basic needs and desires for ourselves and our loved ones. Once we all learn this truth, our world could be a more peaceful place!”
Published by Fulton Books, Elaine L. Mroczka’s book is dedicated to her husband, who inspired her love of traveling when he asked to go with him to Europe after only dating for a few months. Now, with years of vacations under their belts, Elaine shares her beloved memories and photos from her trips to help encourage others to travel and witness these incredible sights for themselves in person.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Awesome Wonders of our Amazing World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
