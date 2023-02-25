Revolutionary New LIFE RING by eLifeguard.com is a Game Changer for Lifesaving and Water Rescue
Industry leading lifesaving and aquatics product manufacturer eLifeguard.com launches award winning new lifesaving device. The award winning eLifeguard.com LIFE RING has received approval by the United States Coast Guard as a Type IV Personal Flotation Device (PFD). eLifeguard.com has been working with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) approved testing laboratory to insure that the innovative new rescue LIFE RING buoy meets and or exceeds USCG regulations for this type of lifesaving device.
Rockledge, FL, February 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Industry leading lifesaving and aquatics product manufacturer eLifeguard.com launches award winning new lifesaving device. The new eLifeguard.com rescue LIFE RING buoy has been in development for several years prior to its launch.
In addition to receiving the Thomas Edison Silver Award for Lifesaving and Life-Changing products, the eLifeguard.com LIFE RING has received final approval by the United States Coast Guard as a Type IV Personal Flotation Device (PFD) and is now available for purchase by the public. eLifeguard.com has been working with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) approved testing laboratory to insure that the innovative new rescue LIFE RING buoy meets and or exceeds USCG regulations for this type of lifesaving rescue device.
Among its innovative new features are the ultra-durable closed cell foam which is designed to outlast old style vinyl-dipped rings. Also its molded in LIFE GRIPS™ were created to give victims and rescuers more surface area to reach out to and hold on. The LIFE RING is suited for aquatic environments including but not limited to swimming pools, waterparks, beaches, and rivers.
Mike Rogers
321-433-3630
www.elifeguard.com
The Rescue Ring Reinvented
The patented USCG APPROVED LIFE RING™ is the most innovative Ring Buoy ever made. With both rescuers and victims in mind, the ultra durable LIFE RING™ is the 2022 Edison Awards Silver Medal Winner.
