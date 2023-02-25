Revolutionary New LIFE RING by eLifeguard.com is a Game Changer for Lifesaving and Water Rescue

Industry leading lifesaving and aquatics product manufacturer eLifeguard.com launches award winning new lifesaving device. The award winning eLifeguard.com LIFE RING has received approval by the United States Coast Guard as a Type IV Personal Flotation Device (PFD). eLifeguard.com has been working with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) approved testing laboratory to insure that the innovative new rescue LIFE RING buoy meets and or exceeds USCG regulations for this type of lifesaving device.