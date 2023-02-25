Parker Pawn and Jewelry Announced Updated Inventory of Coach Bags
Spring is around the corner, and having a new bag may be what customers need to establish a new style. Parker Pawn and Jewelry recently announced they updated their luxury purse inventory to include Coach additions.
Fayetteville, NC, February 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Coach bags are luxury handbags that enhance any style. Parker Pawn and Jewelry announced they updated their luxury handbag inventory with Coach bags. These bags are affordable and preowned.
Coach is a global luxury bag brand with stores in over 50 countries. The brand is known for its signature leather handbags, as well as its clothing, shoes, and accessories.
Parker Pawn and Jewelry, with stores in the Fayetteville, NC communities, has a large selection of pre-owned handbags, including Coach, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel. They pawn, sell, and buy luxury handbags.
If customers have a luxury handbag they want to use as collateral for a pawn loan, they can bring in their bag, and the expert pawnbrokers will authenticate and appraise the handbag and make a reasonable offer. It is up to the customer if they accept the offer.
Visit Parker Pawn and Jewelry at www.parkerpawn.com.
Melanie Keefe
(910) 321-0500
parkerpawn.com
