Concord Servicing Announces New Partnership with Home Run Financing
Concord Servicing is pleased to announce that it will become the loan servicing provider for Home Run Financing, a lender offering innovative home improvement financing solutions for residents in more than 830 communities across California, Missouri and Florida. The company will provide complete loan servicing and reporting for the entire Home Run Financing loan portfolio, powered by Concord’s leading technology platform.
Scottsdale, AZ, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Our partnership with Concord helps us drive operational efficiency and deliver on our customers’ expectation of a high-quality online experience,” said Robert Giles, Home Run Financing CEO. “With Concord as our loan servicer, Home Run can also put more focus on growing our originations pipeline and enhancing our portfolio performance.”
“Making home improvement technologies accessible to everyone is a key priority for Home Run Financing,” said Shaun O’Neill, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Concord. “As a loan servicer with deep experience in the home improvement and solar sectors, we understand that priority well, and we’re excited to help deliver on it through this partnership.”
Home Run Financing originally planned to partner with Concord as a servicer on a smaller scale, solely for new loan originations. But through the due diligence process, the company discovered that moving its entire existing portfolio to Concord was the best decision for both Home Run and for its customers.
“Hands-down, what impressed us the most about Concord were the people and their deep understanding of our needs, in addition to their outstanding technology,” said Giles. “Concord also provides us with a platform for growth. They have the scalability required to meet our long-term objectives, and we have confidence and comfort that they can handle our core operational needs.”
Both companies have deep roots in the renewable energy and home improvement sectors, and they share a strong passion for the potential of a clean-energy future.
“Concord is excited to have Home Run join our growing roster of residential solar and home improvement originators,” said O’Neill. “The company’s vision and commitment to providing energy efficiency financing to a broad range of consumers aligns nicely with Concord’s role in supporting originators and lenders in this growing market.”
About Concord Servicing
Concord is a full-scope loan servicer delivering compliant, flexible, and scalable portfolio servicing solutions to meet the demands of loan originators and capital providers – and their customers – in multiple asset classes. For over three decades, Concord has delivered award-winning financial technology and support for unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility. Concord serves clients globally and operates facilities in the United States and Mexico.
Website: http://www.concordservicing.com
About Home Run Financing
Home Run Financing (formerly PACE Funding Group) started in California in 2014 and has helped tens of thousands of homeowners across California, Missouri and Florida make upgrades to their properties. The company offers Home Run PACE financing for residential renewable energy, energy and water efficiency, and earthquake, wildfire and hurricane upgrades and repairs. They also offer Home Run Loans, a traditional unsecured product that covers a wide variety of home improvement projects. The company works with a broad network of reputable, licensed contractors nationwide, and in California is licensed and regulated by the Division of Financial Protection and Innovation.
Website: https://www.homerunfinancing.com
Contact
Shaun O'Neill
480-214-6111
concordservicing.com
