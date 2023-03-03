Author Johanna Moore Baxandall's New Audiobook, "Fatherland," Follows the Story of a Young Woman Growing Up in Nazi Germany, Inspired by the Author’s Life
Recent audiobook release “Fatherland,” from Audiobook Network author Johanna Moore Baxandall, introduces Christina, whose story is based on the author’s personal experiences growing up in Nazi Germany.
New York, NY, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Johanna Moore Baxandall (who died in 2017 at the age of eighty-nine) has had her audiobook, “Fatherland,” released by her daughter, Melanie. Her memoir is a remarkable work that sheds light on the experience of growing up in Nazi Germany and was discovered some months after her death.
The author’s daughter, Melanie Moore Steen, writes, “This is my mother’s story. She is the ‘Christina’ who narrates what follows. Born in Germany in 1928, she came to the U.S. as a ‘war bride’ in 1948, shortly after marrying my American father, a U.S. Army officer. While there is no shortage of narratives by women whose lives changed dramatically when they came to the United States as brides of U.S. soldiers returning home, most of these relate their accommodation to their new environments and experiences after leaving their native homelands. Far fewer record their lives before they assumed new identities in marriages that took them away from the familiar into the unknown.”
She continues, “My mother’s review of her life up to her marriage is not recorded as simple reportage but is consciously crafted with the literary devices of wit, humor, sarcasm, irony, and vivid imagery. Her story, written in German and in a style that reveals my mother’s personality in every sentence, has been translated by two of her close friends and former colleagues, Beth Lee Weckmueller and Robert Alston Jones. Whether read in the original German or in this audiobook translation, this account of my mother’s early life distils the essence of her character and illuminates the temper of the times that shaped her.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Johanna Moore Baxandall’s new audiobook is an eye-opening work that invites listeners to learn about the author’s experiences.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Fatherland” by Johanna Moore Baxandall through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
The author’s daughter, Melanie Moore Steen, writes, “This is my mother’s story. She is the ‘Christina’ who narrates what follows. Born in Germany in 1928, she came to the U.S. as a ‘war bride’ in 1948, shortly after marrying my American father, a U.S. Army officer. While there is no shortage of narratives by women whose lives changed dramatically when they came to the United States as brides of U.S. soldiers returning home, most of these relate their accommodation to their new environments and experiences after leaving their native homelands. Far fewer record their lives before they assumed new identities in marriages that took them away from the familiar into the unknown.”
She continues, “My mother’s review of her life up to her marriage is not recorded as simple reportage but is consciously crafted with the literary devices of wit, humor, sarcasm, irony, and vivid imagery. Her story, written in German and in a style that reveals my mother’s personality in every sentence, has been translated by two of her close friends and former colleagues, Beth Lee Weckmueller and Robert Alston Jones. Whether read in the original German or in this audiobook translation, this account of my mother’s early life distils the essence of her character and illuminates the temper of the times that shaped her.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Johanna Moore Baxandall’s new audiobook is an eye-opening work that invites listeners to learn about the author’s experiences.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Fatherland” by Johanna Moore Baxandall through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories