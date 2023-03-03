Author Arlene Belmont's New Audiobook "Amaris: The Moon Child" is Built on the Premise That St. Nicholas Had a Long-Lost Twin Brother, Who Was Stolen by a Witch at Birth
Recent audiobook release “Amaris: The Moon Child,” from Audiobook Network author Arlene Belmont, introduces Amaris, St. Nicholas’s twin brother who was stolen by a witch at birth. The boys have lived completely separate lives.
New York, NY, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Arlene Belmont, who was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, has completed her new audiobook, “Amaris: The Moon Child”: a thoughtful and imaginative story that answers the questions on how reindeer fly and why children are gifted toys or coal at Christmas time.
Good fortune rests on Nicholas. His natural father, Father Time, raised him in a loving, safe environment. This allowed Nicholas the ability to develop a caring, kind, and fun-loving demeanor. His father taught him the skill of carpentry and he learned the skill of toy making. He also developed a love for others and spent his life serving them.
Amaris grew up in a different environment built on deceit and isolation. This negative environment produced loneliness and isolation where Amaris grew up to be self-serving just like his stepmother the witch.
The story takes both boys on a journey that eventually allows them to reconnect. Since it is a fairy tale, there are a lot of different characters involving spells, witches, cows, white owls, and reindeer.
Author Arlene Belmont spent most of her young years in the northern United States. As a young teenager, her family moved to Orlando, Florida, just ahead of the theme park openings. Her father joined as a cast member, and this opportunity afforded Arlene access to the magical world of stories and dreams.
Arlene earned advanced insurance degrees from the American College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and spent twenty years working for a large Fortune 500 insurance carrier. Opportunity knocked, and Arlene leaped at a chance to start her insurance agency, serving customers in the central Florida area. Her business is now in its’ thirtieth year, and three of her four children work in the family business.
She is a grandmother of six and stays young at heart by spending time with her grandchildren. Through their laughter and vision, she has learned the importance of instructing children on the joys of giving rather than receiving. With her strong entrepreneurial spirit, she values hard work and has found creative writing to be an excellent outlet for a very active life.
Arlene hopes to earn a place in her readers’ hearts by bringing a Christmas tale about two very different twin brothers, St. Nicholas—aka, Santa Claus—and his twin brother, Amaris. The twins were separated at birth and were raised differently—St. Nick by a loving father and Amaris by a mean-spirited witch. The twins’ upbringing causes both twins to react differently to tragic events. Her book shares the message that “our past does affect us, but it does not have to define us.”
Arlene writes, “Long before you were born, legends of St. Nicholas’s birth traveled the world. What sparked his desire to give gifts to little boys and girls each year on his birthday? To understand his passion, you must first discover where this spark of love grew to the point where all children around the world eagerly await his birthday, December 25.”
She continues, “If you are ready, I’d like to share the birth story of Old St. Nick. The story is not for the faint of heart. Are you ready to venture back in time to see how this legend began? It is a mystery long forgotten, but ripe to be revealed.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Arlene Belmont’s new audiobook is a festive tale that reinforces the role of good parenting and the inherent benefits of growing up in a loving safe environment.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Amaris: The Moon Child” by Arlene Belmont through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Good fortune rests on Nicholas. His natural father, Father Time, raised him in a loving, safe environment. This allowed Nicholas the ability to develop a caring, kind, and fun-loving demeanor. His father taught him the skill of carpentry and he learned the skill of toy making. He also developed a love for others and spent his life serving them.
Amaris grew up in a different environment built on deceit and isolation. This negative environment produced loneliness and isolation where Amaris grew up to be self-serving just like his stepmother the witch.
The story takes both boys on a journey that eventually allows them to reconnect. Since it is a fairy tale, there are a lot of different characters involving spells, witches, cows, white owls, and reindeer.
Author Arlene Belmont spent most of her young years in the northern United States. As a young teenager, her family moved to Orlando, Florida, just ahead of the theme park openings. Her father joined as a cast member, and this opportunity afforded Arlene access to the magical world of stories and dreams.
Arlene earned advanced insurance degrees from the American College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and spent twenty years working for a large Fortune 500 insurance carrier. Opportunity knocked, and Arlene leaped at a chance to start her insurance agency, serving customers in the central Florida area. Her business is now in its’ thirtieth year, and three of her four children work in the family business.
She is a grandmother of six and stays young at heart by spending time with her grandchildren. Through their laughter and vision, she has learned the importance of instructing children on the joys of giving rather than receiving. With her strong entrepreneurial spirit, she values hard work and has found creative writing to be an excellent outlet for a very active life.
Arlene hopes to earn a place in her readers’ hearts by bringing a Christmas tale about two very different twin brothers, St. Nicholas—aka, Santa Claus—and his twin brother, Amaris. The twins were separated at birth and were raised differently—St. Nick by a loving father and Amaris by a mean-spirited witch. The twins’ upbringing causes both twins to react differently to tragic events. Her book shares the message that “our past does affect us, but it does not have to define us.”
Arlene writes, “Long before you were born, legends of St. Nicholas’s birth traveled the world. What sparked his desire to give gifts to little boys and girls each year on his birthday? To understand his passion, you must first discover where this spark of love grew to the point where all children around the world eagerly await his birthday, December 25.”
She continues, “If you are ready, I’d like to share the birth story of Old St. Nick. The story is not for the faint of heart. Are you ready to venture back in time to see how this legend began? It is a mystery long forgotten, but ripe to be revealed.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Arlene Belmont’s new audiobook is a festive tale that reinforces the role of good parenting and the inherent benefits of growing up in a loving safe environment.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Amaris: The Moon Child” by Arlene Belmont through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories