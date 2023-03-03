Author Arlene Belmont's New Audiobook "Amaris: The Moon Child" is Built on the Premise That St. Nicholas Had a Long-Lost Twin Brother, Who Was Stolen by a Witch at Birth

Recent audiobook release “Amaris: The Moon Child,” from Audiobook Network author Arlene Belmont, introduces Amaris, St. Nicholas’s twin brother who was stolen by a witch at birth. The boys have lived completely separate lives.