Author Rosebud Lawton’s New Book, "Rosebud's Taste Buds," is the Perfect Tool for Chefs of Any Experience Level to Master Their Way Around a Kitchen and Impress Any Guest

Recent release “Rosebud's Taste Buds,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rosebud Lawton, is a collection of recipes that are near and dear to the author's heart, which readers can master to become expert chefs no matter their previous experience. Influenced by her New York roots, Lawton mainly draws from Italian food to craft easy to master recipes that every dinner guest will absolutely love.