Author Rosebud Lawton’s New Book, "Rosebud's Taste Buds," is the Perfect Tool for Chefs of Any Experience Level to Master Their Way Around a Kitchen and Impress Any Guest
Recent release “Rosebud's Taste Buds,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rosebud Lawton, is a collection of recipes that are near and dear to the author's heart, which readers can master to become expert chefs no matter their previous experience. Influenced by her New York roots, Lawton mainly draws from Italian food to craft easy to master recipes that every dinner guest will absolutely love.
New York, NY, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rosebud Lawton, a resident of Upstate New York, has completed her new book “Rosebud's Taste Buds”: a delightful cookbook that is aimed at providing readers of all culinary levels the knowledge necessary to create satisfying home cooked meals.
“This book, ‘Rosebud’s Taste Buds,’ guides the reader through simple recipes to more detailed recipes,” writes Lawton. “With exciting stories behind each recipe, it truly takes you through origins and how you, too, can become a great cook.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rosebud Lawton’s insightful series of recipes makes home cooking extremely easy, allowing even a novice in the kitchen to whip up a five-star meal with ease. Accompanied with personal stories that highlight the importance of each recipe to the author, “Rosebud’s Taste Buds” is the perfect addition to any cookbook collection and is sure to inspire readers to chase after their culinary dreams.
