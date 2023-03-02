Soldiers To Sidelines Announces the Honorees of the 2nd Annual Legacy of Leadership Dinner
On Monday March 27 at the 2nd Annual Legacy of Leadership Dinner at the Ritz Carlton in Washington DC, NFL Hall of Fame and Super Bowl Champion, Coach Dick Vermeil will receive the Coaching Leadership award. The Military Leadership Honoree is 36th Chief of Staff of the US Army, General (Ret.) George W. Casey Jr. The Business Leadership honoree is Mr. James V Reyes, of Reyes Holdings.
Washington, DC, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Soldiers To Sidelines (STS) Founder and Executive Director, Harrison Bernstein, announced the honorees of the second annual Legacy of Leadership Dinner. The dinner honors a coach, a business leader, and a military leader for their enduring legacy of leadership.
The Soldiers To Sidelines Coaching Leadership Honoree is NFL Hall of Fame and Super Bowl Champion, Coach Dick Vermeil. The Military Leadership Honoree is 36th Chief of Staff of the US Army, General (Ret.) George W. Casey Jr. The Business Leadership honoree is Mr. James V Reyes, of Reyes Holdings.
The Legacy of Leadership Dinner highlights the missions of Soldiers To Sidelines to inspire and motivate service-members, Veterans, Military Spouses, gold Star Families to become the best character-based coaches in their community fulfilling a new purpose to serve their country.
Coach Dick Vermeil epitomized coaching leadership having dedicated 40 years to the profession. Enshrined as part of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, Vermeil led the Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs to the NFL post-season, reaching Super Bowl XV and winning Super Bowl XXXIV. Vermeil’s career spanned a steady ascension from high school to junior college to college assistant coach before becoming the head coach of UCLA where he led the Bruins to victory in the 1976 Rose Bowl before leaping to the NFL.
General (Ret.) George W. Casey Jr’s career in service spanned from 1970-2011. He served as the 36th Chief of Staff of the United States Army from 2007 to 2011. Prior to that appointment, General Casey served as the Commanding General, Multi-National Force-Iraq from June 2004 to February 2007. Decorated with over 30 awards and decorations, that including the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Army Distinguished Service Medal and the Legion of Merit, General George W. Casey Jr. embodies military leadership and serves as an Advisory Board Member to Soldiers To Sidelines.
James V. “Jimmy” Reyes, of Reyes Holdings LLC. is selected as the business leadership honoree. Jimmy Reyes serves as Director of Real Estate and Reyes Beer Division. Mr. Reyes is responsible for Reyes’s real estate portfolio including 65 facilities and over six million square feet of office and distribution space in North America. He primarily focuses on Reyes Beer division’s business development activities. Reyes Holdings LLC ranks as the 7th largest privately held company in the United States with annual sales in excess of $40B USD. A hallmark of the DC business community, Reyes’s impact is felt beyond the boardroom as a key contributor to several foundations and causes including the MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital and Soldiers To Sidelines.
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available for purchase at https://soldierstosidelines.org/legacy-of-leadership-dinner/
Media inquiries can be directed to Leigh Alan Klein, 914-384-0911 or at leigh@soldierstosidelines.org
The inaugural Legacy of Leadership Dinner took place February 23, 2022 at the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. The award for Coaching Leadership was presented to Alabama Football Head Coach, Nick Saban, for Military Leadership, Colonel (Ret) US Army, Greg Gadson, and for Business Leadership AMB Sports and Entertainment CEO, Steve Cannon.
About Soldiers To Sidelines
Soldiers to Sidelines is a 501©(3) nonprofit dedicated to educating, developing and certifying members of the military community to become expert coaches and exemplary role models for youth as they go on to serve their local sports communities. With ten annual sport certifications, Soldiers To Sidelines has proudly certified over 1000 Soldier Coaches and impacted more than 50,000 youth.
