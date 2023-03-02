Soldiers To Sidelines Announces the Honorees of the 2nd Annual Legacy of Leadership Dinner

On Monday March 27 at the 2nd Annual Legacy of Leadership Dinner at the Ritz Carlton in Washington DC, NFL Hall of Fame and Super Bowl Champion, Coach Dick Vermeil will receive the Coaching Leadership award. The Military Leadership Honoree is 36th Chief of Staff of the US Army, General (Ret.) George W. Casey Jr. The Business Leadership honoree is Mr. James V Reyes, of Reyes Holdings.