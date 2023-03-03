Author Tonya King Richard's New Audiobook, "A Childlike Faith: For All I Trust Him," is the Author’s Deeply Personal Memoir Growing with Large Community Support
Recent audiobook release “A Childlike Faith: For All I Trust Him,” from Audiobook Network author Tonya King Richard, shares the story of the author’s life growing up with a “village” of support that consisted of many families, lifelong friends, neighbors, schoolmates, and church “family” members.
Denham Springs, LA, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tonya King Richard has completed her new audiobook, “A Childlike Faith: For All I Trust Him”: a compelling memoir that shares how the author’s faith carried her through devastating tragedy.
Tonya King Richard writes, “When God gave me four beautiful children, I raised them with the same strong, supportive 'village.' We celebrated everyone and everything. Birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, weddings, births and passing. My children grew up in a loving environment and developed a real love for each other and everyone they knew. I lost my three youngest children after they were killed in a freak automobile accident coming home from a birthday celebration for my youngest child Craig's eighth birthday. They went to see a movie with their Daddy, my seventeen year old cousin, my son Kevin (9 yrs.), and one of my youngest daughter Amanda's (11 yrs.) best friend Samantha. My oldest daughter Michelle had gone out to eat with a friend instead of going with her siblings. I remained at home to make sure my daughter kept her curfew.”
She continues, “The book recalls real life memories of my children's amazing love for others. They were caring children, saving at least two lives during their short time here on earth. Their friends from church, school and family members were shocked. In fact, the night of their deaths, news media reported the accident before I even knew they were hurt. Our phone had been disconnected, so when my cousin Coby reached the hospital, he called our next door neighbor to get me. I tried to call the hospital to get information about my family and they told me I needed to come right away. I will never forget how the Chaplain of Methodist Hospital informed me of my children's deaths. My neighbors were lined up in the hallway right outside the emergency room. Their Daddy was injured but not fatally. Coby suffered shock and Mandy's friend Samantha was flown to Children's Medical where she recovered over time. My children succumbed to their injuries that night. Craig died on the scene. Mandy and Kevin were so badly injured, the doctors spent hours trying to make them presentable. My parents were asked to identify them. They were afraid I would not be able to. Why? I had to identify my baby Craig. I held him in my arms and knew immediately he was no longer here. If it were not for my faith in God, I would have never survived losing them. God had Mercy on them as they never suffered one moment of pain, and He allowed us to keep Michelle.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Tonya King Richard’s new audiobook shares the author’s intrepid faith and strength in her connection to God for listeners seeking inspiration.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “A Childlike Faith: For All I Trust Him” by Tonya King Richard through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
