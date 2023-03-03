Joseph Laudati's New Audiobook, "Pixylations," is a Fantasy-Filled Adventure Following a Mischievous Pixy as She Learns to Navigate Complex Emotions in the Human World
Recent audiobook release “Pixylations,” from Audiobook Network author Joseph Laudati, is the story of Faela, a naughty, free-spirited pixy who is forced to become the house fairy to a family grappling with grief. Faela bonds with the youngest child, Ellie, and learns about human love in its many forms. Meanwhile, a malicious goblin sets his sights on Faela.
New Paltz, NY, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Laudati, an accomplished author as well as a stop-motion puppeteer and photographer, has completed his new audiobook, “Pixylations”: a charming and moving tale about the chaos that arises when the pixy and human worlds meet.
“Faela is a mischievous pixy in Ireland who just can’t stay out of trouble,” writes Laudati. “Whether embellishing flowers, tantalizing goblins, or creating an uproar with the ‘big-folk,’ her magical hijinks can test the mettle of even the most patient fairy. Most of all, she loves to ‘pixylate’ humans, stealing their bodies and taking them for a joy ride. Her best friend Scuff warns her against such things, but what does a ‘guh-nome’ know?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Joseph Laudati’s new audiobook is an exciting book that takes a turn when playful Faela pulls one prank too many. As punishment, the Faerie King orders Faela to become a house fairy or else she will be banished. As a house fairy, she is assigned to a human family grieving the loss of their mother. Faela is tasked with restoring joy to Ellie, the youngest daughter. Unbeknownst to everyone, Ellie has the “gifted sight,” meaning that she has the unique ability to see fairies.
Faele quickly bonds with shy Ellie. Soon, Faela begins longing to experience romance like humans do. She has her pixy eyes set on Ellie’s older sister Katie’s handsome ex-boyfriend. When he comes calling, Faela pixylates Katie’s body in an attempt to reunite the lovers. Hijinks ensue as Faele and Katie's dueling personalities collide in one body. But bigger problems lie ahead as the Pooka, an evil shape-shifting goblin, makes it his fiendish goal to claim Faela as his bride.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Pixylations” by Joseph Laudati through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
