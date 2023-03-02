Hope on the Horizon: Cornerstone Christian Counseling Expands to St. Augustine, FL
Cornerstone Christian Counseling's new office in St. Augustine offers faith-based mental health counseling services to individuals, couples, and families. The team's experienced counselors help clients overcome anxiety, depression, trauma, and other mental health challenges. The new office expands their ability to serve more families, couples, and individuals both online and in-person. Appointments are available Monday through Saturday, and clients can book online or over the phone.
St Augustine, FL, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cornerstone Christian Counseling has opened its new office in St. Augustine, providing Florida's communities with clinically excellent, faith-based mental health counseling services. Staffed by a carefully selected team of experienced counselors, the office offers a supportive and empowering environment for individuals, couples, and families facing a variety of mental health challenges.
With this latest expansion, St. Augustine residents can now access top-notch Christian counseling services without leaving their community. Cornerstone specializes in helping those struggling with anxiety, depression, communication, trauma, and a wide range of other focus areas, get from where they are to where they want to be. By listening to their individual needs, Cornerstone matches clients to a specific counselor whose skill set aligns with those needs.
"We’re excited to bring our top-notch Christian counseling services to the St. Augustine community," said Sean Taylor, Founder of Cornerstone Christian Counseling. "The new office marks an exciting chapter for our team, allowing us to better serve the mental health needs of more families, couples, and individuals, both online and in-person."
Appointments are available Monday through Friday, both online and in-person. The new office is located at 320 Paseo Reyes Dr., St. Augustine, FL 32095, easily accessible from the Phillips Highway, adjacent to The Shoppes at Palencia Commons. Book a session by calling (904) 439-4400 or schedule online at www.christiancounselingco.com.
About Cornerstone Christian Counseling
Cornerstone Christian Counseling started small back in 2009. They’ve worked tirelessly over the years since to bring about the reality of a God-given dream to help bring about a world where people are healed, restored, redeemed and set free. Each counselor holds a Christian worldview while deeply valuing clinical excellence. For more information and to book an appointment, visit www.christiancounselingco.com.
Lance Myers
303-910-8831
https://christiancounselingco.com
Please email lance.myers@christiancounselingco.com
