Hope on the Horizon: Cornerstone Christian Counseling Expands to St. Augustine, FL

Cornerstone Christian Counseling's new office in St. Augustine offers faith-based mental health counseling services to individuals, couples, and families. The team's experienced counselors help clients overcome anxiety, depression, trauma, and other mental health challenges. The new office expands their ability to serve more families, couples, and individuals both online and in-person. Appointments are available Monday through Saturday, and clients can book online or over the phone.