WebDirectories.info Offers an Intuitive Way of Finding Web Directories to Submit a Site for SEO
A Web directory list offering information on directories to submit a site for SEO.
Hewlett, NY, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sarah was a big fan of Info.VileSilencer.com, the original SEO friendly directory list. When it finally terminated in 2015, after being Online for 11 years, she naturally hated to see the site go. Sarah, therefore decided to continue with the legacy and created http://webdirectories.info, a free, paid, trusted, and niche directory list that follows in the footsteps of Info.VileSilencer.com.
The design of webdirectories.info is intuitive. A green menu with a white page, black text, and peppered with various images. It also offers articles published on the Web directory and SEO industry in the Forum section of the site.
One of the unique features that webdirectories.info contains is that the click count is displayed on the details page of each directory. This is innovative because it enables people to see the amount of traffic driven to their directory. Another unique feature is that there is the ability for users to leave reviews on each directory, and to rate a directory from 1 to 5 stars.
With the launch of webdirectories.info, internet surfers are once again able to easily find directories, and business savvy directory owners have the opportunity to submit their directory on the free directory list free of charge or can choose to pay a one-time fee of $179 to submit paid, trusted, or niche directories.
To see the complete and updated free directory list, visit webdirectories.info/free-directory.
The free directory list is a list of 27 free web directories as of January 28, 2022. This list is updated constantly to ensure quality and relevance. WebDirectories.info launched in 2022. It was custom coded by David Duval, creator of PHPLinkDirectory.com - a Directory Script.
