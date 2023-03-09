Author Mary K. Battista, RN’s New Book, “ABCs of Pain Management Non-Pharmacological,” is a Tool That Offers Alternative Solutions for Mild to Moderate Pain
Recent release “ABCs of Pain Management Non-Pharmacological,” from Covenant Books author Mary K. Battista, RN, is an easy-to-use book of ideas to give options for pain control, which will lead to better pain management.
Felton, DE, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mary K. Battista, RN, who has been a nurse for over thirty years, has completed her new book, “ABCs of Pain Management Non-Pharmacological”: a user-friendly resource for medical professionals and laypersons alike that offers options other than medications to choose from when managing mild to moderate pain.
Author Mary K. Battista, RN, has worked with diverse populations from children to the elderly. She found her passion in pain management and was board certified in pain management through the ANCC (American Nurses Credentialing Center).
She married her high school beau and raised four beautiful daughters together. She spends many hours enjoying time with her two grandchildren. She resides in Delaware.
Author Mary K. Battista, RN, discusses her work, sharing, “All have experienced pain at some point in life. The idea of a pill for every pain has been overused. There are many other options to choose from when managing mild to moderate pain; however, most will think first of which pill can fix this.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mary K. Battista, RN’s new book suggests various methods for pain management, many of which are free and readily available to all.
Readers can purchase "ABCs of Pain Management Non-Pharmacological" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
