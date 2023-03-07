New Award-Winning Marketing Book "Brain Glue," by James I. Bond, Has Been Released

The marketing book "Brain Glue" by James I. Bond has been released and is already receiving critical acclaim from business leaders like Jack Canfield and Publishers Weekly. The book teaches the secret to utilizing brain science to increase the persuasive power of ads, emails, social media posts, and personal presentations. Bond emphasizes the importance of emotional triggers in persuasion and provides practical techniques. "Brain Glue" is available for purchase on major book retailers.