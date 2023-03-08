New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators and the Diversity Council on Global Education and Citizenship of Kean University Initiate Conflict and Culture Training
Montclair, NJ, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators (NJAPM) Diversity, Inclusion and Cultural Competency Committee, and the Diversity Council on Global Education and Citizenship of Kean University, gave the first in a series of virtual presentations on February 23, 2023 to more than 120 school directors and senior administrators on "Tools and Techniques to Address Interpersonal and Intercultural Conflict Management in Public Schools." Themes within this 90-minute session included cultural norms in an educational environment, implicit biases, cognitive biases and obstacles, cultural competency, cyberbullying, and restorative justice.
The series is coordinated jointly by the Diversity Council on Global Education and Citizenship of Kean University, led by Dr. Adara Goldberg, Director and Sarah Coykendall, Managing Assistant Director, and the New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators Committee on Diversity, Inclusion and Cultural Competency. The NJAPM Committee includes Margarita Echevarria, Felicia Farber, Joni Jones, Lawrence Jones, Anju D. Jessani, Dr. Ken Neumann, Dr. Tamika Pollins, Marvin Schuldiner, and Bruce Matez in his role as NJAPM President.
According to Lawrence Jones, chair of the NJAPM Diversity, Inclusion and Cultural Competency Committee, “We live in a diverse, heterogeneous society, and the issues presented are of great social relevance. Throughout the country, intermediaries consistently help people from different backgrounds address and resolve challenging issues in a mutually peaceful and constructive fashion. This joint program underscores the social value of studying, supporting, and developing peaceful methods of alternative dispute resolution in our public schools.”
According to Dr. Goldberg of Kean University, “It is important to equip administrators, teachers and students with the foundational historical knowledge and skills to identify prejudice, combat discrimination, and develop empathy for the "other." Training is an essential part of the Diversity Council on Global Education and Citizenship’s mission because it provides educators with the knowledge and skills they need to bring the values of respect, understanding and empowerment to life in the classroom.”
Additional topics in this series of programs will include the implementation of peer mediation programs, student focused restorative justice practices, and better identifying and addressing cyberbullies. For more information of this initiative, please contact NJAPM at njapm@c3workplace.com and 800-981-4800, and the Diversity Council on Global Education and Citizenship of Kean University at agoldber@kean.edu / (908) 737-4633.
About the New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators: NJAPM is the only organization of professional mediators in New Jersey with over 200 members. The mission of NJAPM is to foster excellence in the field of mediation, promote and encourage mediation as the preferred method of dispute resolution, provide mediation education to the public, the government, and professionals, train and educate professional mediators, and protect the public through standards of conduct for mediators. It also provides accreditation for mediators with substantial mediation experience and advanced training. NJAPM members include attorneys, mental health professionals, accountants, businesspeople, and other professionals who have participated in varying levels of mediation training. For more information, to find a mediator, or to contact the NJAPM, go to their website at www.njapm.org.
About the Diversity Council on Global Education and Citizenship: Supporting the Holocaust Resource Center of Kean University (HRC) in achieving its goal of global education and engagement is the Diversity Council on Global Education and Citizenship. Founded in 1990, the Council collaborates with Kean’s College of Education and provides more than 130 member schools and community organizations with opportunities that empower educators to create safe, inclusive learning environments for all students by providing Common Core-aligned professional development.
The Council fosters the continued growth of active and compassionate individuals in order to reduce intolerance, harassment/intimidation, and promote social justice in a democratic society. The Council hosts annual elementary, middle, and high school conferences, as well as leadership seminars. These professional development sessions explore diversity-related themes including bullying, Holocaust and genocide education, civil rights, and confronting human rights abuses. For more information, please visit their website at https://www.kean.edu/offices/holocaust-resource-center.
