Patrick Igbinijesu’s Newly Released “We: The Antidote to Divorce” is a Powerful Reminder of the Sanctity of the Marriage Vows
“We: The Antidote to Divorce,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patrick Igbinijesu, is a thoughtful discussion of the spiritual foundation of marriage and the importance of respecting it as a part of God’s plan.
New York, NY, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “We: The Antidote to Divorce”: an articulate and encouraging examination of keeping a marriage alive. “We: The Antidote to Divorce” is the creation of published author Patrick Igbinijesu, a commentator on Christian issues, specializing in the application of the message of the Bible to daily living. His mission is to build up a people through the impartation of God’s Word so they can understand the reality of Jesus more intimately. Although born in Nigeria, he recently moved to Canada where he lives with his wife and two children.
Igbinijesu shares, “When divorce happens, it tears at everyone. Children, resources, and even us, the parties in a marriage, suffer. But God did not design marriage to be broken. God designed it to portray a picture of oneness through and through.
“In this timely exposé, Patrick Igbinijesu gives a glimpse into God’s original intent for marriage.
“In the current apathetic environment toward marriage, Igbinijesu offers a fresh and revolutionary look that can help people around the world learn to identify, shift, and perpetuate the state of their marriages in such a way that it mirrors God’s vision for humankind in the world today.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrick Igbinijesu’s new book will challenge and empower readers to value and uphold the marital state.
Igbinijesu presents a clear look at modern challenges that threaten the sanctity of marriage and solutions that can help couples achieve their goal of a lasting union.
Consumers can purchase “We: The Antidote to Divorce” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “We: The Antidote to Divorce,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
