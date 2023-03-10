Impec Group Partners with Fidelitus Corp to Expand Workplace Solutions
Santa Clara, CA, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Impec Group and Fidelitus Corp today announced a strategic partnership to offer end-to-end workplace solutions for commercial, corporate, and built environments. The partnership combines Impec Group's innovative workplace solutions for wellness and productivity with Fidelitus Corp's diversified independent verticals covering real estate advisory, infrastructure build, design and interior fit-outs, integrated facility management, and human resource talent.
“Since our founding in 1991, it has always been our mission to drive innovation in the workplace through active industry engagement. This partnership furthers our global reach and offers tremendous opportunities for the further advancement of intuitive solutions,” said Raffy Espiritu, founder, CEO, and president of Impec Group.
"As successful organizations aiming to grow, the joining of hands in a strategic partnership can provide a route to endless possibilities of growth and potential for becoming the leaders of service providers across verticals," said Achuth Gowda, founder, and Managing Director of Fidelitus Corp Property Services.
About Impec Group:
Impec Group’s mission is to deliver human-centric, innovative solutions that support the lifecycle of the workplace. Impec Group guides clients through a positive employee experience by delivering effective workplace solutions, which encompass the following:
· Workplace Technology and Data Strategies
· Project, Relocation, and Construction Management
· Operations and Maintenance
· Talent Acquisition
· Branding, Wayfinding, and Signage
Clients of Impec Group will now be able to benefit from the combined strengths and unlimited capabilities in the complete sphere of real estate services, covering end-to-end support for clients with transparency and trust to ensure that the client can focus on their line of business, without bothering on the required office infrastructure needs to be set up with total clarity and functionality.
About Fidelitus Corp:
Fidelitus Corp is a well-respected provider of a full range of commercial real estate services, having diversified independent verticals handling a spectrum of services covering real estate advisory, turnkey design-build / Industrial Infrastructure, integrated facility management, talent acquisition, design, and interior fit-outs, and by providing the right human resource talent in managing the client’s office space.
Fidelitus Corp cultivates successful relationships with some of the world’s leading organizations and has transformed their knowledge in both international and domestic markets, offering the following services:
• Office space lease and sales services
• Land and industrial advisory
• Residential and investment services
• Exclusive project marketing services
• Turnkey design-build and Industrial Infrastructure
• Integrated facility management
• Talent Acquisition and Executive search services
• Fidelitus Contemporary Art Gallery
• Shipla Foundation – Non-Profit
Conclusion
The strategic partnership between Impec Group and Fidelitus Corp marks a significant step forward in the provision of end-to-end workplace solutions for commercial, corporate, and built environments. By combining Impec Group's innovative workplace solutions for wellness and productivity with Fidelitus Corp's diversified independent verticals covering real estate advisory, infrastructure build, design, and interior fit-outs, integrated facility management, and human resource talent, the partnership will offer unparalleled capabilities and unlimited potential for clients around the world. With a shared vision of delivering human-centric, innovative solutions that support the lifecycle of the workplace, Impec Group and Fidelitus Corp are excited to work together to transform the way organizations operate and grow.
To learn more, please visit www.fidelituscorp.com.
Contact
Impec GroupContact
Kevin Manning
408-394-9491
impecgroup.com
