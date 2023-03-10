James Masterbuilt Homes Announces Partnership with Hands-on-Consulting in Marketing Upcoming IPO
Uniontown, PA, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James MasterBuilt Homes is pleased to announce its partnership with Hands-On-Consulting (HOC) to market its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). Hands-On-Consulting (HOC), a limited consulting company incorporated in Bad Homburg, Germany (Reg. No. 16140), provides business development and advisory services.
This partnership is a significant milestone for James MasterBuilt Homes as it prepares to take the next step in its growth journey. With HOC's expertise and extensive network in the EU, James MasterBuilt Homes is confident in its ability to reach a broader investor-base and expand its market presence.
"We are excited to partner with HOC in marketing our upcoming IPO," said James MasterBuilt Homes CEO Chris Beimel. "HOC's reputation and experience in the EU financing market make them the ideal partner for us. With their support, we are confident in our ability to attract the right investors and take our company to the next level."
The partnership between James MasterBuilt Homes and HOC represents a significant opportunity for both companies to drive growth and create value for their stakeholders.
For more information about James MasterBuilt Homes and its upcoming IPO, please contact Christopher E. Beimel, President of James Masterbuilt Homes, at 724.769.5073 or via email at cbeimel@jmbhmail.com.
James Masterbuilt Homes is a Net-Zero Energy, Smart home developer. For more information, please visit www.jamesmasterbuilthomes.com.
Corporate Contact: Lisa Sowers
James Masterbuilt Homes, Inc.
1 Stockton Avenue
Uniontown, PA 15401
U.S.A.
724.298.8007
lsowers@jamesmasterbuilthomes.com
www.jamesmasterbuilthomes.com
