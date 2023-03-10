GRAV and Club Eternal Present Renegade at Montopolis Bridge During SXSW
Austin, TX, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Austin Pipe Company, GRAV, is excited to announce a collaboration with Club Eternal for a one-of-a-kind underground music event at historic Montopolis Bridge on March 10, 2023. The event will be a celebration of music and art, showcasing the best of what Austin has to offer.
GRAV is a nationally recognized brand that is known for their high-quality glass smoking products and for the brand’s controversial stance around legalization. They are teaming up with Club Eternal to create a special event where all are welcome.
The event will feature performances from local DJ’s including Scam Likely, Stick Talk, Intimacy Simulator, Turito, and Majesty. "We're excited to partner with Club E for this event," says Vertarias Hankins, Event Coordinator "at GRAV we are always looking for ways to support local Austin talent, and this event is a great way to do that."
The event will take place on March 10, 2023, at 11 pm at Montopolis Bridge in Austin, TX. RSVP’s to the unofficial SXSW Renegade event are available on Eventbrite.
About GRAV:
GRAV of Austin, TX was created out of a deep desire to design precision instruments for consuming cannabis. Over the years, this pursuit of perfection has resulted in a line of products that equally emphasize functionality and design. GRAV’s product quality and consistency remains unmatched for over 18 years in the glass industry, supporting their philosophy that how you smoke is just as important as what you smoke. Beyond exquisite craftsmanship, GRAV is on a mission to help build a cannabis space that is just, equitable, and responsible. The company reaches more people in cannabis on a daily basis than any dispensary, cultivator, or brand and is using its reach to help build a positive future for the industry and their community. With attention to sustainability, company-wide DEI initiatives, and continued support to the Marijuana Policy Project and Students for Sensible Drug Policy, GRAV lives their mantra of “Find Your Higher Self.”
About Club Eternal:
Club Eternal is a well-loved Austin music hotspot, known for its upbeat and energetic house, techno, and multi-genre performances. Whether you're a die-hard electronic fan or simply looking for a fun night out in Austin, Club Eternal is the place to be. With its unbeatable music and welcoming community, it's no wonder why this club has become an institution in the Texas music scene.
Press Inquiries:
Press@HGPRinc.com
(310) 859-8870
GRAV is a nationally recognized brand that is known for their high-quality glass smoking products and for the brand’s controversial stance around legalization. They are teaming up with Club Eternal to create a special event where all are welcome.
The event will feature performances from local DJ’s including Scam Likely, Stick Talk, Intimacy Simulator, Turito, and Majesty. "We're excited to partner with Club E for this event," says Vertarias Hankins, Event Coordinator "at GRAV we are always looking for ways to support local Austin talent, and this event is a great way to do that."
The event will take place on March 10, 2023, at 11 pm at Montopolis Bridge in Austin, TX. RSVP’s to the unofficial SXSW Renegade event are available on Eventbrite.
About GRAV:
GRAV of Austin, TX was created out of a deep desire to design precision instruments for consuming cannabis. Over the years, this pursuit of perfection has resulted in a line of products that equally emphasize functionality and design. GRAV’s product quality and consistency remains unmatched for over 18 years in the glass industry, supporting their philosophy that how you smoke is just as important as what you smoke. Beyond exquisite craftsmanship, GRAV is on a mission to help build a cannabis space that is just, equitable, and responsible. The company reaches more people in cannabis on a daily basis than any dispensary, cultivator, or brand and is using its reach to help build a positive future for the industry and their community. With attention to sustainability, company-wide DEI initiatives, and continued support to the Marijuana Policy Project and Students for Sensible Drug Policy, GRAV lives their mantra of “Find Your Higher Self.”
About Club Eternal:
Club Eternal is a well-loved Austin music hotspot, known for its upbeat and energetic house, techno, and multi-genre performances. Whether you're a die-hard electronic fan or simply looking for a fun night out in Austin, Club Eternal is the place to be. With its unbeatable music and welcoming community, it's no wonder why this club has become an institution in the Texas music scene.
Press Inquiries:
Press@HGPRinc.com
(310) 859-8870
Contact
HarlotContact
Dakota Cravens
(310) 859-8870
hgprinc.com
Dakota Cravens
(310) 859-8870
hgprinc.com
Categories